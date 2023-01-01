Adam Breslow, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Children's Primary Care Medical Group769 Medical Center Ct
Suite 300
Chula Vista, CA 91911
About Adam Breslow, MD
Age:62
In practice since:1989
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Rochester:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Asthma
- Behavior problems
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Growth problems
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1972574085
Insurance plans accepted
Adam Breslow, MD, accepts 22 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
