Provider Image

Adla Tessier, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. La Maestra Family Clinic
    4060 Fairmount Ave
    San Diego, CA 92105
    Get directions
    619-280-4213

About Adla Tessier, MD

Age:
 68
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Universidad Central del Caribe (Puerto Rico):
 Residency
Autonomous University of Guadalajara (Mexico):
 Medical School
Universidad Central del Caribe (Puerto Rico):
 Internship
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1013915594

Insurance plans accepted

Adla Tessier, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Adla Tessier, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Adla Tessier, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.