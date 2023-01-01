Akther Kotha, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Rheumatology (board certified)
Location and phone
Purushotham & Akther Kotha, MDs8860 Center Dr
Suite 400
La Mesa, CA 91942
Purushotham & Akther Kotha, MDs374 H St
Suite 103
Chula Vista, CA 91910
About Akther Kotha, MD
Age:76
In practice since:1992
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Telugu
Education
Saint Peter's Medical Center:Residency
Gandhi Medical College (India):Medical School
Gandhi Medical College (India):Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Ankylosing spondylitis
- Antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies (ANCA) vasculitis
- Autoimmune diseases
- Bursitis
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Dermatomyositis
- Fibromyalgia
- Gout
- Immunotherapy
- Inflammatory myopathy
- Lupus
- Lyme disease
- Motor point blocks
- Osteoarthritis
- Osteoporosis
- Polymyalgia rheumatica
- Polymyositis
- Psoriasis
- Psoriatic arthritis
- Rheumatoid arthritis
- Scleroderma
- Sjogren's syndrome
- Temporal arteritis
- Tendinitis
- Vasculitis
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1780609503
Insurance plans accepted
Akther Kotha, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Akther Kotha, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
