Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Podiatry (board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Podiatry (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Alan Jones, DPM
My emphasis is on keeping patients as active as possible and keeping them healthy.
Age:60
In practice since:1998
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Stanford University:Residency
California College Of Podiatric Medicine:Medical School
VA Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bunions
- Diabetic foot care
- Fracture management
- Nail removal
- Orthotics
- Sports medicine
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1154436533
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Alan Jones, DPM, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
276 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Love Dr Jones! He is always kind and a great Doctor he truly knows his field
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Dr. Jones spent a lot of time explaining my condition & treatment options. His assistants were very helpful and courteous. In particular I want to compliment Nurse Marie, who called me and spent a lot of time reviewing my post-surgical issues and explained further home care.
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
I really appreciated that Dr Jones explained the different treatment options and I was able to choose the one that was best for me
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Dr Jones is always so pleasant and knowledgeable!
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Alan Jones, DPM, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alan Jones, DPM? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 50 recognitions
Alan Jones, DPM, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alan Jones, DPM? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.