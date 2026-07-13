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Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Podiatry
300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
858-499-2600
Fax: 619-446-1734
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Podiatry
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
619-397-3165
Fax: 619-397-3484
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Podiatry
1400 E. Palomar St.
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
My emphasis is on keeping patients as active as possible and keeping them healthy.
1154436533
Alan K. Jones, DPM, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alan K. Jones, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alan K. Jones, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Alan K. Jones, DPM, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.