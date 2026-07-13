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Alan K. Jones, DPM

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Podiatrist (DPM)

Podiatry

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Podiatry

858-499-2600
Fax: 619-446-1734

300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Podiatry

619-397-3165
Fax: 619-397-3484

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Podiatry

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    858-499-2600
    Fax: 619-446-1734

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Podiatry

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    619-397-3165
    Fax: 619-397-3484

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Podiatry

1400 E. Palomar St.

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Friday

About Alan K. Jones, DPM

My emphasis is on keeping patients as active as possible and keeping them healthy.

Age: 63
In practice since: 1998
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Stanford University: Residency
California College Of Podiatric Medicine: Medical School
VA Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1154436533

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Alan K. Jones, DPM, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Alan K. Jones, DPM, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.