Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 2nd Floor Primary Care
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
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About Amelinda Zavaro-Khanjian, DO
Family medicine became my passion as I realized I wanted to know the answer to all the common and uncommon medical questions that arise in everyone's household, in every community, and in every family. I wanted the knowledge and skill set to be able to treat everyone in the family, from babies to great-grandparents. I believe that patient education, along with the physician-patient relationship, are the key components to improving health outcomes by inviting compliance and preventing undesirable complications. In this way, physicians can help patients control their disease and get their healthy lives back, encouraging independence through education. In addition, diagnosis is only the beginning of the journey, because treating each patient requires an individualized plan. My husband and I both grew up and have our extended families here in San Diego, as part of the Middle Eastern community. In my free time, I like to read, swim, travel, try different foods, and practice yoga.
Education
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Cholesterol management
- Contraception
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Doctor of osteopathy
- Eczema
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Heartburn
- Hypertension
- Lab on premises
- LGBTQ health
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1932737186
Insurance plans accepted
Amelinda Zavaro-Khanjian, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
271 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr. Zavaro-Khanjian shows genuine care and has been the most attentive doctor I've come across.
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
I was included in decision making, future plan was established
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
I've never had a doctor listen to me so intently and actually provide me with real advice! I'm on the fast track to good health thanks to her!
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Dr. Amelinda Zavaro-Khanjian is one of the best physicians I've ever had. She is thorough, knowledgeable, compassionate, and genuinely cares about her patients. She takes the time to listen, explain things clearly, and ensure all concerns are addressed. I highly recommend her to anyone looking for an exceptional doctor.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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