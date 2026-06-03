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Amelinda Zavaro-Khanjian, DO

4.8

271 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 2nd Floor Primary Care

858-499-2711

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 2nd Floor Primary Care

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 2
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    858-499-2711

About Amelinda Zavaro-Khanjian, DO

Family medicine became my passion as I realized I wanted to know the answer to all the common and uncommon medical questions that arise in everyone's household, in every community, and in every family. I wanted the knowledge and skill set to be able to treat everyone in the family, from babies to great-grandparents. I believe that patient education, along with the physician-patient relationship, are the key components to improving health outcomes by inviting compliance and preventing undesirable complications. In this way, physicians can help patients control their disease and get their healthy lives back, encouraging independence through education. In addition, diagnosis is only the beginning of the journey, because treating each patient requires an individualized plan. My husband and I both grew up and have our extended families here in San Diego, as part of the Middle Eastern community. In my free time, I like to read, swim, travel, try different foods, and practice yoga.

Age: 35
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Female
Languages: Arabic

Education

Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School
Abrazo Family Medicine Residency: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1932737186

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Amelinda Zavaro-Khanjian, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

271 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr. Zavaro-Khanjian shows genuine care and has been the most attentive doctor I've come across.

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

I was included in decision making, future plan was established

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

I've never had a doctor listen to me so intently and actually provide me with real advice! I'm on the fast track to good health thanks to her!

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Dr. Amelinda Zavaro-Khanjian is one of the best physicians I've ever had. She is thorough, knowledgeable, compassionate, and genuinely cares about her patients. She takes the time to listen, explain things clearly, and ensure all concerns are addressed. I highly recommend her to anyone looking for an exceptional doctor.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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