About Amelinda Zavaro-Khanjian, DO

Family medicine became my passion as I realized I wanted to know the answer to all the common and uncommon medical questions that arise in everyone's household, in every community, and in every family. I wanted the knowledge and skill set to be able to treat everyone in the family, from babies to great-grandparents. I believe that patient education, along with the physician-patient relationship, are the key components to improving health outcomes by inviting compliance and preventing undesirable complications. In this way, physicians can help patients control their disease and get their healthy lives back, encouraging independence through education. In addition, diagnosis is only the beginning of the journey, because treating each patient requires an individualized plan. My husband and I both grew up and have our extended families here in San Diego, as part of the Middle Eastern community. In my free time, I like to read, swim, travel, try different foods, and practice yoga.

Age: 35

In practice since: 2023

Gender: Female

Languages: Arabic

Education Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine : Medical School

Abrazo Family Medicine Residency : Residency



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