Anita Pinto, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Children's Primary Care Medical Group844 Jackman St
El Cajon, CA 92020
About Anita Pinto, MD
I treat every patient with dignity, compassion and how you would expect others to treat you.
Age:53
In practice since:2003
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Hindustani
Education
University of Illinois:Residency
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences University (India):Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Asthma
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Growth problems
- Nutrition
NPI
1477663722
Insurance plans accepted
Anita Pinto, MD, accepts 22 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Special recognitions
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anita Pinto, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
