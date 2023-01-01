About Anita Pinto, MD

I treat every patient with dignity, compassion and how you would expect others to treat you.

Age: 53

In practice since: 2003

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Hindustani

Education University of Illinois : Residency

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences University (India) : Medical School



Areas of focus ADHD (pediatrics)

Asthma

Enuresis (bed wetting)

Growth problems

Nutrition

