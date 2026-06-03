Doctor of medicine (MD)
Interventional cardiology
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Interventional cardiology
(board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
North County Cardiovascular
3142 Vista Way
Suite 206
Oceanside, CA 92056
Get directions
760-224-7766
Fax: 760-450-9655
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Anitha Rajamanickam, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Advanced heart failure management
- Atrial fibrillation
- Cardiac calcium scoring
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Chemical stress test
- Computed tomography angiography (CTA)
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA)
- Nuclear medicine studies
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)
- Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
- Vascular (venous) ultrasound
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1225126600
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anitha Rajamanickam, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.