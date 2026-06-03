Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Morris Eye Group
477 North El Camino Real
Suite C202
Encinitas, CA 92024
Get directions
760-631-3500
Fax: 760-753-5150
About Ardalan E. Aminlari, MD
I was drawn to medicine by the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives through both science and human connection. Caring for patients is deeply rewarding to me because restoring and preserving vision allows people to maintain their independence, confidence and quality of life. My approach to patient care is centered on trust, education and individualized treatment. I believe every patient deserves to feel heard, understood and confident in the decisions being made about their vision and eye health. I strive to combine the latest advances in ophthalmology with a thoughtful, patient-first approach. Whether discussing routine care, cataract surgery, refractive procedures, glaucoma treatment or dry eye management, I focus on explaining options clearly and tailoring recommendations to each patient’s goals, lifestyle and long-term ocular health. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my wife and two children, staying active and exploring the San Diego area.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1639497258
Insurance plans accepted
Ardalan E. Aminlari, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ardalan E. Aminlari, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.