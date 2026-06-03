About Ardalan E. Aminlari, MD

I was drawn to medicine by the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives through both science and human connection. Caring for patients is deeply rewarding to me because restoring and preserving vision allows people to maintain their independence, confidence and quality of life. My approach to patient care is centered on trust, education and individualized treatment. I believe every patient deserves to feel heard, understood and confident in the decisions being made about their vision and eye health. I strive to combine the latest advances in ophthalmology with a thoughtful, patient-first approach. Whether discussing routine care, cataract surgery, refractive procedures, glaucoma treatment or dry eye management, I focus on explaining options clearly and tailoring recommendations to each patient’s goals, lifestyle and long-term ocular health. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my wife and two children, staying active and exploring the San Diego area.

Gender: Male

Languages: Farsi

Education Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center : Residency

Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center : Medical School

Lehigh Valley Hospital : Internship

Thomas Jefferson University : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.