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Ardalan E. Aminlari, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Morris Eye Group

760-631-3500
Fax: 760-753-5150

477 North El Camino Real
Suite C202
Encinitas, CA 92024

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Location and phone

  1. Morris Eye Group

    477 North El Camino Real
    Suite C202
    Encinitas, CA 92024
    Get directions

    760-631-3500
    Fax: 760-753-5150

About Ardalan E. Aminlari, MD

I was drawn to medicine by the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives through both science and human connection. Caring for patients is deeply rewarding to me because restoring and preserving vision allows people to maintain their independence, confidence and quality of life. My approach to patient care is centered on trust, education and individualized treatment. I believe every patient deserves to feel heard, understood and confident in the decisions being made about their vision and eye health. I strive to combine the latest advances in ophthalmology with a thoughtful, patient-first approach. Whether discussing routine care, cataract surgery, refractive procedures, glaucoma treatment or dry eye management, I focus on explaining options clearly and tailoring recommendations to each patient’s goals, lifestyle and long-term ocular health. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my wife and two children, staying active and exploring the San Diego area.

Gender: Male
Languages: Farsi

Education

Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center: Residency
Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center: Medical School
Lehigh Valley Hospital: Internship
Thomas Jefferson University: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1639497258

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ardalan E. Aminlari, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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