Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine
300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
858-499-2703
Fax: 619-446-1742
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Arvin B. Saluta, MD
I am currently only accepting HIV patients.
Education
Areas of focus
- Diabetes
- Geriatrics
- HIV/AIDS
- Hypertension
- LGBTQ health
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1942213715
Insurance plans accepted
Arvin B. Saluta, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arvin B. Saluta, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arvin B. Saluta, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.