Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Internal medicine - HIV treatment
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown300 Fir St.
San Diego, CA 92101
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Arvin Saluta, MD
I am currently only accepting HIV patients.
Age:54
In practice since:1999
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Hahnemann University:Medical School
University of California, Irvine:Internship
University of California, Irvine:Residency
Areas of focus
- Diabetes
- Geriatrics
- HIV/AIDS
- Hypertension
- LGBTQ health
- Preventive medicine
NPI
1942213715
Insurance plans accepted
Arvin Saluta, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
217 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Saluta is the best doctor I've ever encountered! Accessible, caring, knowledgeable - Superb.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
The best Doctor ever
Verified PatientMay 7, 2023
5.0
Dr.Saluta is a sweetheart !
Verified PatientMay 1, 2023
5.0
Very happy.
Special recognitions
Over 250 recognitions
