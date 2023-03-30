About Ashley Ennedy, DO

I decided to become a physician because I believe health is our most valuable treasure and nothing brings me greater joy than working with my patients to restore their well-being. I enjoy helping my patients live life to the fullest. My favorite activities include yoga, hiking, swimming, cooking healthy meals, and experiencing different cultures through travel.

Age: 32

In practice since: 2020

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Hungarian

Education Broward Health Medical Center : Internship

Western University of Health Sciences : Medical School

Loma Linda University : Residency



Areas of focus Functional capacity evaluations

Injury prevention/rehabilitation

Medical surveillance exams

Work injury treatment

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1861908386