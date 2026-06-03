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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Occupational medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Occupational medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Occupational Medicine
480 H Street
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
619-585-4050
Fax: 619-585-4054
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Occupational Medicine
300 Fir Street
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
619-446-1524
Fax: 619-234-9160
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Occupational Medicine
8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-262-8740
Fax: 858-262-8658
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Occupational Medicine
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 6
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
619-644-6600
Fax: 619-644-6642
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Occupational Medicine
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-521-2350
Fax: 858-521-2354
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Occupational Medicine
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
858-526-6150
Fax: 858-526-6153
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Occupational Medicine
10243 Genetic Center Drive
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I decided to become a physician because I believe health is our most valuable treasure and nothing brings me greater joy than working with my patients to restore their well-being. I enjoy helping my patients live life to the fullest. My favorite activities include yoga, hiking, swimming, cooking healthy meals, and experiencing different cultures through travel.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1861908386
Ashley J. Ennedy, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.8
63 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Verified Patient
April 15, 2026
5.0
It was by translator But well
Verified Patient
March 24, 2026
5.0
Dr Ennedy is great.
Verified Patient
February 7, 2026
5.0
Again the doctor was excellent, professional and highly recommended..
Verified Patient
February 7, 2026
5.0
Good
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ashley J. Ennedy, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ashley J. Ennedy, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Ashley J. Ennedy, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.