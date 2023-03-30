Doctor of Osteopathy
Occupational medicine
Insurance
Doctor of Osteopathy
Occupational medicine
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Ashley Ennedy, DO
I decided to become a physician because I believe health is our most valuable treasure and nothing brings me greater joy than working with my patients to restore their well-being. I enjoy helping my patients live life to the fullest. My favorite activities include yoga, hiking, swimming, cooking healthy meals, and experiencing different cultures through travel.
Age:32
In practice since:2020
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Hungarian
Education
Broward Health Medical Center:Internship
Western University of Health Sciences:Medical School
Loma Linda University:Residency
Areas of focus
- Functional capacity evaluations
- Injury prevention/rehabilitation
- Medical surveillance exams
- Work injury treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1861908386
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Ashley Ennedy, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
100 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMarch 30, 2023
5.0
Dr Ennedy is wonderful. Very caring and thorough. I felt like she really listened to me and wanted to help me feel better.
Verified PatientMarch 17, 2023
5.0
Doctor Kennedy was professional, courteous and bubbly personality. She was awesome!
Verified PatientMarch 4, 2023
5.0
Good experience
Verified PatientFebruary 21, 2023
5.0
This doctor was by far the funniest and nicest doctor I have ever met. She makes going to the doctors office a pleasant experience
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ashley Ennedy, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ashley Ennedy, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ashley Ennedy, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ashley Ennedy, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.