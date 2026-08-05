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Braden McKnight, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

Spine

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Ortho 1 Medical Group

858-435-7282
Fax: 858-435-3723

230 Prospect Pl
Suite 230
Coronado, CA 92118

Ortho 1 Medical Group

858-824-1703
Fax: 858-455-6473

5643 Copley Drive
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92111

Sharp Chula Vista Care Clinic - Orthopedics

619-502-3180
Fax: 619-502-4051

765 Medical Center Court
Suite 210
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Ortho 1 Medical Group

    230 Prospect Pl
    Suite 230
    Coronado, CA 92118
    Get directions

    858-435-7282
    Fax: 858-435-3723

  2. Ortho 1 Medical Group

    5643 Copley Drive
    Suite 300
    San Diego, CA 92111
    Get directions

    858-824-1703
    Fax: 858-455-6473

  3. Sharp Chula Vista Care Clinic - Orthopedics

    765 Medical Center Court
    Suite 210
    Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600
    Get directions

    619-502-3180
    Fax: 619-502-4051

Care schedule

Ortho 1 Medical Group

230 Prospect Pl

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Braden McKnight, MD

Gender: Male

Education

LAC USC Medical Center : Residency
University of Southern California: Medical School
Cleveland Clinic: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1366983587

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Braden McKnight, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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