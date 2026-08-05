Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
Spine
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
Spine
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Ortho 1 Medical Group
230 Prospect Pl
Suite 230
Coronado, CA 92118
Get directions
858-435-7282
Fax: 858-435-3723
Ortho 1 Medical Group
5643 Copley Drive
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92111
Get directions
858-824-1703
Fax: 858-455-6473
Sharp Chula Vista Care Clinic - Orthopedics
765 Medical Center Court
Suite 210
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600
Get directions
619-502-3180
Fax: 619-502-4051
Care schedule
Ortho 1 Medical Group
230 Prospect Pl
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Braden McKnight, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Back pain
- Disc herniation
- Failed back syndrome
- Kyphoplasty
- Laminectomy
- Minimally invasive spine surgery
- Motion preserving spine surgery
- Neck pain
- Robotic spine surgery
- Sciatica
- Scoliosis surgery
- Spinal fusion
- Spinal stenosis
- Spine fusion
- Spine microsurgery
- Vertebral compression fractures
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1366983587
Insurance plans accepted
Braden McKnight, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Braden McKnight, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Braden McKnight, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.