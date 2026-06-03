About Bradley W. Greider, MD

I became a physician because the eye is an amazing part of the body that helps us explore the world. My goal is to help patients preserve and optimize their vision. I founded Greider Eye Associates in 1984, and it has grown into a comprehensive practice with five doctors (MDs), five optometrists and a large optical shop. We are dedicated to meeting patients’ eye care needs, from cataract surgery and the management of conditions such as glaucoma and macular degeneration to routine eye care. When I’m not working, I am a passionate photographer as well as an active cyclist, runner, skier and swimmer.

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Jules Stein Eye Institute : Residency

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Fellowship

Stanford Hospital and Clinics : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



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