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Bradley W. Greider, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

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Greider Eye Associates

760-758-2020

2067 W Vista Way
Suite 120
Vista, CA 92083

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Location and phone

  1. Greider Eye Associates

    2067 W Vista Way
    Suite 120
    Vista, CA 92083
    Get directions

    760-758-2020

About Bradley W. Greider, MD

I became a physician because the eye is an amazing part of the body that helps us explore the world. My goal is to help patients preserve and optimize their vision. I founded Greider Eye Associates in 1984, and it has grown into a comprehensive practice with five doctors (MDs), five optometrists and a large optical shop. We are dedicated to meeting patients’ eye care needs, from cataract surgery and the management of conditions such as glaucoma and macular degeneration to routine eye care. When I’m not working, I am a passionate photographer as well as an active cyclist, runner, skier and swimmer.

Gender: Male
Languages: English, Spanish

Education

Jules Stein Eye Institute: Residency
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Fellowship
Stanford Hospital and Clinics: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1508979006

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Bradley W. Greider, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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