Treating cancer with robotic-assisted surgery
Scott was looking for options other than radiation or chemotherapy to treat his tongue cancer.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-8404
Fax: 858-874-2348
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I decided to become a physician because I love working with people and curing cancer. I believe in involving the patient and their families in discussions to decide on the best treatment plan for the individual. I will work tirelessly for the best possible outcome. In my spare time, I enjoy running, hiking, spending time with friends and family.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1558701144
Brianna N. Harris, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
179 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr. Harris is outstanding. I could have asked for a better surgeon. Highly recommend her to whomever needs help.
Verified Patient
June 24, 2026
5.0
Dr. Harris's staff works together to make a patient feel peaceful and comfortable
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
Dr Harris was supportive, informative and thorough
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
Again only positive things to say about Dr. Harris and her staff!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brianna N. Harris, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Brianna N. Harris, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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