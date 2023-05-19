Brianna Harris, MD
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Insurance
Brianna Harris, MD
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Book appointment
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 18
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Brianna Harris, MD
I decided to become a physician because I love working with people and curing cancer. I believe in involving the patient and their families in discussions to decide on the best treatment plan for the individual. I will work tirelessly for the best possible outcome. In my spare time, I enjoy running, hiking, spending time with friends and family.
Age:38
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Southern California:Medical School
University of California, Davis:Internship
University of California, Davis:Residency
University of Pennsylvania:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1558701144
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Brianna Harris, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
162 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Dr Harris is the best in her profession.
Verified PatientMay 4, 2023
5.0
Only great things to say about Dr Harris. Great listener and I have great confidence in her.
Verified PatientMay 2, 2023
5.0
Dr. Harris scheduled immediate surgery for the following day.
Verified PatientApril 29, 2023
5.0
Best
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brianna Harris, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brianna Harris, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.