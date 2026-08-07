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Brianna N. Harris, MD

4.9

179 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

ENT (otolaryngology)

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

858-939-8404
Fax: 858-874-2348

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-8404
    Fax: 858-874-2348

Care schedule

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About Brianna N. Harris, MD

I decided to become a physician because I love working with people and curing cancer. I believe in involving the patient and their families in discussions to decide on the best treatment plan for the individual. I will work tirelessly for the best possible outcome. In my spare time, I enjoy running, hiking, spending time with friends and family.

Age: 41
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of Southern California: Medical School
University of California, Davis: Internship
University of California, Davis: Residency
University of Pennsylvania: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1558701144

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Brianna N. Harris, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

179 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Dr. Harris is outstanding. I could have asked for a better surgeon. Highly recommend her to whomever needs help.

Verified Patient

June 24, 2026

5.0

Dr. Harris's staff works together to make a patient feel peaceful and comfortable

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

5.0

Dr Harris was supportive, informative and thorough

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

5.0

Again only positive things to say about Dr. Harris and her staff!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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