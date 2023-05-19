About Brianna Harris, MD

I decided to become a physician because I love working with people and curing cancer. I believe in involving the patient and their families in discussions to decide on the best treatment plan for the individual. I will work tirelessly for the best possible outcome. In my spare time, I enjoy running, hiking, spending time with friends and family.

Age: 38

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of Southern California : Medical School

University of California, Davis : Internship

University of California, Davis : Residency

University of Pennsylvania : Fellowship



NPI 1558701144