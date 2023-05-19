Brianna Harris, MD

Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 18
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego
    2929 Health Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-939-8404

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Brianna Harris, MD

I decided to become a physician because I love working with people and curing cancer. I believe in involving the patient and their families in discussions to decide on the best treatment plan for the individual. I will work tirelessly for the best possible outcome. In my spare time, I enjoy running, hiking, spending time with friends and family.
Age:
 38
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
University of Southern California:
 Medical School
University of California, Davis:
 Internship
University of California, Davis:
 Residency
University of Pennsylvania:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1558701144
4.9
162 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 19, 2023
5.0
Dr Harris is the best in her profession.
Verified Patient
May 4, 2023
5.0
Only great things to say about Dr Harris. Great listener and I have great confidence in her.
Verified Patient
May 2, 2023
5.0
Dr. Harris scheduled immediate surgery for the following day.
Verified Patient
April 29, 2023
5.0
Best
