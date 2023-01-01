About Carlos Garcia, MD

"The art of medicine consists in amusing the patient while nature cures the disease." — Voltaire

Age: 68

In practice since: 1983

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Mt. Zion Medical Center : Fellowship

Mt. Zion Medical Center : Internship

Mt. Zion Medical Center : Residency

Creighton University : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



Areas of focus Abuse (child)

ADHD (pediatrics)

Allergy testing

Asthma

Autism

Behavior problems

Enuresis (bed wetting)

Growth problems

Nutrition

Parenting guidance

Preventive medicine

Weight management

