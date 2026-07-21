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Carlos M. Garcia, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Heritage Park Pediatrics

619-271-4059
Fax: 619-271-7451

1392 E Palomar St
Suite 501
Chula Vista, CA 91913

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Location and phone

  1. Heritage Park Pediatrics

    1392 E Palomar St
    Suite 501
    Chula Vista, CA 91913
    Get directions

    619-271-4059
    Fax: 619-271-7451

About Carlos M. Garcia, MD

"The art of medicine consists in amusing the patient while nature cures the disease." — Voltaire

Age: 71
In practice since: 1983
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Mt. Zion Medical Center: Fellowship
Mt. Zion Medical Center: Internship
Mt. Zion Medical Center: Residency
Creighton University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1417959370

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Carlos M. Garcia, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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