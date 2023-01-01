Carlos Garcia, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Heritage Park Pediatrics1392 E Palomar St
Suite 501
Chula Vista, CA 91913
About Carlos Garcia, MD
"The art of medicine consists in amusing the patient while nature cures the disease." — Voltaire
Age:68
In practice since:1983
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Mt. Zion Medical Center:Fellowship
Mt. Zion Medical Center:Internship
Mt. Zion Medical Center:Residency
Creighton University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Abuse (child)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Allergy testing
- Asthma
- Autism
- Behavior problems
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Growth problems
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1417959370
Insurance plans accepted
Carlos Garcia, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
