Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Heritage Park Pediatrics
1392 E Palomar St
Suite 501
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Get directions
619-271-4059
Fax: 619-271-7451
About Carlos M. Garcia, MD
"The art of medicine consists in amusing the patient while nature cures the disease." — Voltaire
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Abuse (child)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Allergy testing
- Asthma
- Autism
- Behavior problems
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Growth problems
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Walk-in appointments
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1417959370
Insurance plans accepted
Carlos M. Garcia, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Carlos M. Garcia, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Carlos M. Garcia, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.