Carter Mikesell, MD

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Urology

San Diego Urology Associates

619-828-1000
Fax: 619-828-1001

8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 250
La Mesa, CA 91942

Care schedule

    Monday

    Tuesday

    Wednesday

    Thursday

    Friday

About Carter Mikesell, MD

Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

Indiana University: Medical School
Cleveland Clinic: Residency
Cleveland Clinic: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1609371327

