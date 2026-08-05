About Chandra L. Spring-Robinson, DO

I am deeply committed to advancing women’s health and ensuring every patient feels heard, validated and empowered throughout their care journey. I specialize in advanced gynecologic care with focused expertise in endometriosis, complex pelvic disease and hormone health, utilizing the latest minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgical techniques. My approach emphasizes precision, restoration of anatomy and long-term outcomes, with the goal of improving quality of life, preserving fertility when desired and reducing the need for repeat surgery whenever possible. Using a multidisciplinary model, I collaborate with a team of specialists to ensure patients receive comprehensive, coordinated support before and after treatment. I am passionate about education and advocacy, and I dedicate my time to mentoring the next generation of gynecologic professionals and advancing community awareness around women’s health. Outside of my practice, I enjoy staying active and exploring Southern California with my husband and our two children.

In practice since: 2021

Languages: English

Education Texas College Osteopathic : Medical School



Areas of focus Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Adenomyosis

Chronic pelvic pain

Endometriosis

Enlarged or Asymmetrical Labia

Infertility Related to Endometriosis/Fibroids

Ovarian Cysts

Painful Intercourse (Dyspareunia)

Pelvic Adhesions/Scar Tissue

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Reproductive Health Concerns

Uterine fibroid embolization

Vaginal Atrophy

Vaginal Laxity

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.