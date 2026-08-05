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Chandra L. Spring-Robinson, DO

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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

OBGYN

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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United Medical Doctors

858-868-7109
Fax: 858-868-7105

4150 Regents Park Row
Suite 345
La Jolla, CA 92037

United Medical Doctors - Encinitas

858-868-7109
Fax: 858-868-7105

777 North El Camino Real
Encinitas, CA 92024

United Medical Doctors - Murrieta

858-868-7109
Fax: 858-868-7105

35100 Makena Avenue
Suite 102
Murrieta, CA 92563

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. United Medical Doctors

    4150 Regents Park Row
    Suite 345
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    Get directions

    858-868-7109
    Fax: 858-868-7105

  2. United Medical Doctors - Encinitas

    777 North El Camino Real
    Encinitas, CA 92024
    Get directions

    858-868-7109
    Fax: 858-868-7105

  3. United Medical Doctors - Murrieta

    35100 Makena Avenue
    Suite 102
    Murrieta, CA 92563
    Get directions

    858-868-7109
    Fax: 858-868-7105

Care schedule

United Medical Doctors

4150 Regents Park Row

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United Medical Doctors - Encinitas

777 North El Camino Real

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    Friday

United Medical Doctors - Murrieta

35100 Makena Avenue

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    Friday

About Chandra L. Spring-Robinson, DO

I am deeply committed to advancing women’s health and ensuring every patient feels heard, validated and empowered throughout their care journey. I specialize in advanced gynecologic care with focused expertise in endometriosis, complex pelvic disease and hormone health, utilizing the latest minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgical techniques. My approach emphasizes precision, restoration of anatomy and long-term outcomes, with the goal of improving quality of life, preserving fertility when desired and reducing the need for repeat surgery whenever possible. Using a multidisciplinary model, I collaborate with a team of specialists to ensure patients receive comprehensive, coordinated support before and after treatment. I am passionate about education and advocacy, and I dedicate my time to mentoring the next generation of gynecologic professionals and advancing community awareness around women’s health. Outside of my practice, I enjoy staying active and exploring Southern California with my husband and our two children.

In practice since: 2021
Languages: English

Education

Texas College Osteopathic: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
  • Adenomyosis
  • Chronic pelvic pain
  • Endometriosis
  • Enlarged or Asymmetrical Labia
  • Infertility Related to Endometriosis/Fibroids
  • Ovarian Cysts
  • Painful Intercourse (Dyspareunia)
  • Pelvic Adhesions/Scar Tissue
  • Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)
  • Reproductive Health Concerns
  • Uterine fibroid embolization
  • Vaginal Atrophy
  • Vaginal Laxity

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1659781789

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Chandra L. Spring-Robinson, DO, accepts 19 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Chandra L. Spring-Robinson, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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