Finding an answer to endometriosis
After struggling with worsening symptoms for years, Lindsey Morando finally found the answer she’d been looking for — along with relief.
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
OBGYN
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
OBGYN
Insurance
Accepting new patients
United Medical Doctors
4150 Regents Park Row
Suite 345
La Jolla, CA 92037
Get directions
858-868-7109
Fax: 858-868-7105
United Medical Doctors - Encinitas
777 North El Camino Real
Encinitas, CA 92024
Get directions
858-868-7109
Fax: 858-868-7105
United Medical Doctors - Murrieta
35100 Makena Avenue
Suite 102
Murrieta, CA 92563
Get directions
858-868-7109
Fax: 858-868-7105
United Medical Doctors
4150 Regents Park Row
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
United Medical Doctors - Encinitas
777 North El Camino Real
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
United Medical Doctors - Murrieta
35100 Makena Avenue
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I am deeply committed to advancing women’s health and ensuring every patient feels heard, validated and empowered throughout their care journey. I specialize in advanced gynecologic care with focused expertise in endometriosis, complex pelvic disease and hormone health, utilizing the latest minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgical techniques. My approach emphasizes precision, restoration of anatomy and long-term outcomes, with the goal of improving quality of life, preserving fertility when desired and reducing the need for repeat surgery whenever possible. Using a multidisciplinary model, I collaborate with a team of specialists to ensure patients receive comprehensive, coordinated support before and after treatment. I am passionate about education and advocacy, and I dedicate my time to mentoring the next generation of gynecologic professionals and advancing community awareness around women’s health. Outside of my practice, I enjoy staying active and exploring Southern California with my husband and our two children.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1659781789
Chandra L. Spring-Robinson, DO, accepts 19 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Chandra L. Spring-Robinson, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Chandra L. Spring-Robinson, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Chandra L. Spring-Robinson, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.