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Craig S. Saffer, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Cardinal

858-277-9378

7695 Cardinal Court
Suite 240
San Diego, CA 92123-3357

West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Carlsbad

760-585-2662

6125 Paseo Del Norte
Suite 200
Carlsbad, CA 92011-1113

West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., La Mesa

619-403-5700
Fax: 619-403-5741

8881 Fletcher Parkway
Suite 105B
La Mesa, CA 91942-3132

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Cardinal

    7695 Cardinal Court
    Suite 240
    San Diego, CA 92123-3357
    Get directions

    858-277-9378

  2. West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Carlsbad

    6125 Paseo Del Norte
    Suite 200
    Carlsbad, CA 92011-1113
    Get directions

    760-585-2662

  3. West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., La Mesa

    8881 Fletcher Parkway
    Suite 105B
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3132
    Get directions

    619-403-5700
    Fax: 619-403-5741

About Craig S. Saffer, MD

I practiced as a physician in many medical specialties, and then began to focus on my passion – obstetrics and gynecology. I completed my residency at Baylor College of Medicine where I received numerous awards including Mentor of the Year, Medical Student Educator of the Year and the Teaching Excellence Award. I have over 15 years of experience within the field. I provide total obstetric care and am a specialist in minimally-invasive surgery including da Vinci robotic surgery, traditional laparoscopy as well as hysteroscopy. I am a well-known leader in the field and am actively involved in teaching surgical procedures to other gynecologists. I have been named one of San Diego's top doctors by San Diego Magazine and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. I also have been featured on Discovery Channel, The Learning Channel and numerous news channels. I am married to a physician and enjoy spending time with my family, playing the guitar and singing in a garage band.

Age: 60
In practice since: 2001
Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

Baylor College of Medicine: Internship
Baylor College of Medicine: Residency
University of Cape Town: Residency
University of Witwatersrand (South Africa): Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1245223726

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Craig S. Saffer, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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