About Craig Saffer, MD
I practiced as a physician in many medical specialties, and then began to focus on my passion – obstetrics and gynecology. I completed my residency at Baylor College of Medicine where I received numerous awards including Mentor of the Year, Medical Student Educator of the Year and the Teaching Excellence Award. I have over 15 years of experience within the field. I provide total obstetric care and am a specialist in minimally-invasive surgery including da Vinci robotic surgery, traditional laparoscopy as well as hysteroscopy. I am a well-known leader in the field and am actively involved in teaching surgical procedures to other gynecologists. I have been named one of San Diego's top doctors by San Diego Magazine and have been featured on Discovery Channel, The Learning Channel and numerous news channels. I am married to a physician and enjoy spending time with my family, playing the guitar and singing in a garage band.
Age:57
In practice since:2001
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Baylor College of Medicine:Internship
Baylor College of Medicine:Residency
University of Cape Town:Residency
University of Witwatersrand (South Africa):Medical School
Areas of focus
- Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Cryosurgery
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Genetic counseling
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Laser surgery
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal reanastomosis (tubal reversal)
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Uterine fibroid embolization
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
- Vaginal rejuvenation
NPI
1245223726
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Craig Saffer, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
49 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientApril 9, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Saffer is amazing. He explains things thoroughly and listened to all my concerns.
Verified PatientMarch 17, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Saffer always spends ample time with me and shows genuine concern for my overall well-being.
Verified PatientFebruary 8, 2023
5.0
Great service while there!
Verified PatientJanuary 28, 2023
5.0
Had to look up Follow My Health to find my PAP smear results
Special recognitions
