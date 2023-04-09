About Craig Saffer, MD

I practiced as a physician in many medical specialties, and then began to focus on my passion – obstetrics and gynecology. I completed my residency at Baylor College of Medicine where I received numerous awards including Mentor of the Year, Medical Student Educator of the Year and the Teaching Excellence Award. I have over 15 years of experience within the field. I provide total obstetric care and am a specialist in minimally-invasive surgery including da Vinci robotic surgery, traditional laparoscopy as well as hysteroscopy. I am a well-known leader in the field and am actively involved in teaching surgical procedures to other gynecologists. I have been named one of San Diego's top doctors by San Diego Magazine and have been featured on Discovery Channel, The Learning Channel and numerous news channels. I am married to a physician and enjoy spending time with my family, playing the guitar and singing in a garage band.

Age: 57

In practice since: 2001

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Baylor College of Medicine : Internship

Baylor College of Medicine : Residency

University of Cape Town : Residency

University of Witwatersrand (South Africa) : Medical School



NPI 1245223726