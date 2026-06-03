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Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Cardinal
7695 Cardinal Court
Suite 240
San Diego, CA 92123-3357
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West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Carlsbad
6125 Paseo Del Norte
Suite 200
Carlsbad, CA 92011-1113
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West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., La Mesa
8881 Fletcher Parkway
Suite 105B
La Mesa, CA 91942-3132
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619-403-5700
Fax: 619-403-5741
I practiced as a physician in many medical specialties, and then began to focus on my passion – obstetrics and gynecology. I completed my residency at Baylor College of Medicine where I received numerous awards including Mentor of the Year, Medical Student Educator of the Year and the Teaching Excellence Award. I have over 15 years of experience within the field. I provide total obstetric care and am a specialist in minimally-invasive surgery including da Vinci robotic surgery, traditional laparoscopy as well as hysteroscopy. I am a well-known leader in the field and am actively involved in teaching surgical procedures to other gynecologists. I have been named one of San Diego's top doctors by San Diego Magazine and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. I also have been featured on Discovery Channel, The Learning Channel and numerous news channels. I am married to a physician and enjoy spending time with my family, playing the guitar and singing in a garage band.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1245223726
Craig S. Saffer, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Craig S. Saffer, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Craig S. Saffer, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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