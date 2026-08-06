Daniela S. Meshkat, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Daniela S. Meshkat, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Cardinal
7695 Cardinal Court
Suite 240
San Diego, CA 92123-3357
Get directions
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Carlsbad
6125 Paseo Del Norte
Suite 200
Carlsbad, CA 92011-1113
Get directions
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., La Mesa
8881 Fletcher Parkway
Suite 105B
La Mesa, CA 91942-3132
Get directions
619-403-5700
Fax: 619-403-5741
About Daniela S. Meshkat, MD
I appreciate the diversity that the field of obstetrics and gynecology offers, ranging from prenatal care in the office setting to operating through various gynecological procedures. I practiced in Maryland for 13 years at the Johns Hopkins Medical System before relocating to the West Coast for a better lifestyle. I graduated with honors from Immaculata University with a bachelor of science in biochemistry. I then received my medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. My internship and residency were spent at Cooper University Hospital where I received The Golden Apple Teaching Award. I enjoy triathlons, yoga, hiking, the great outdoors and eating at eclectic places.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Cryosurgery
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Genetic counseling
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Laser surgery
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menstrual irregularities
- Postpartum depression
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Uterine fibroid embolization
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1457366205
Insurance plans accepted
Daniela S. Meshkat, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.
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