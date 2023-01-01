Daniela Meshkat, MD
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc.6125 Paseo Del Norte
Suite 200
Carlsbad, CA 92011
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc.7695 Cardinal Ct
Suite 240
San Diego, CA 92123
About Daniela Meshkat, MD
I appreciate the diversity that the field of obstetrics and gynecology offers, ranging from prenatal care in the office setting to operating through various gynecological procedures. I practiced in Maryland for 13 years at the Johns Hopkins Medical System before relocating to the West Coast for a better lifestyle. I graduated with honors from Immaculata University with a bachelor of science in biochemistry. I then received my medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. My internship and residency were spent at Cooper University Hospital where I received The Golden Apple Teaching Award. I enjoy triathlons, yoga, hiking, the great outdoors and eating at eclectic places.
Age:56
In practice since:2010
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Cooper University Hospital:Residency
Cooper University Hospital:Internship
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Cryosurgery
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Genetic counseling
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Laser surgery
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal reanastomosis (tubal reversal)
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Uterine fibroid embolization
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
- Vaginal rejuvenation
NPI
1457366205
Insurance plans accepted
Daniela Meshkat, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
30 ratings
Patient ratings
Patient reviews
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Daniela Meshkat, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Daniela Meshkat, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
