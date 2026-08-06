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Daniela S. Meshkat, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Cardinal

858-277-9378

7695 Cardinal Court
Suite 240
San Diego, CA 92123-3357

West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Carlsbad

760-585-2662

6125 Paseo Del Norte
Suite 200
Carlsbad, CA 92011-1113

West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., La Mesa

619-403-5700
Fax: 619-403-5741

8881 Fletcher Parkway
Suite 105B
La Mesa, CA 91942-3132

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Cardinal

    7695 Cardinal Court
    Suite 240
    San Diego, CA 92123-3357
    Get directions

    858-277-9378

  2. West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Carlsbad

    6125 Paseo Del Norte
    Suite 200
    Carlsbad, CA 92011-1113
    Get directions

    760-585-2662

  3. West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., La Mesa

    8881 Fletcher Parkway
    Suite 105B
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3132
    Get directions

    619-403-5700
    Fax: 619-403-5741

About Daniela S. Meshkat, MD

I appreciate the diversity that the field of obstetrics and gynecology offers, ranging from prenatal care in the office setting to operating through various gynecological procedures. I practiced in Maryland for 13 years at the Johns Hopkins Medical System before relocating to the West Coast for a better lifestyle. I graduated with honors from Immaculata University with a bachelor of science in biochemistry. I then received my medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. My internship and residency were spent at Cooper University Hospital where I received The Golden Apple Teaching Award. I enjoy triathlons, yoga, hiking, the great outdoors and eating at eclectic places.

Age: 59
In practice since: 2010
Gender: Female
Languages: English

Education

Cooper University Hospital: Residency
Cooper University Hospital: Internship
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1457366205

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Daniela S. Meshkat, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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