About Daniela Meshkat, MD

I appreciate the diversity that the field of obstetrics and gynecology offers, ranging from prenatal care in the office setting to operating through various gynecological procedures. I practiced in Maryland for 13 years at the Johns Hopkins Medical System before relocating to the West Coast for a better lifestyle. I graduated with honors from Immaculata University with a bachelor of science in biochemistry. I then received my medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. My internship and residency were spent at Cooper University Hospital where I received The Golden Apple Teaching Award. I enjoy triathlons, yoga, hiking, the great outdoors and eating at eclectic places.

Age: 56

In practice since: 2010

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Cooper University Hospital : Residency

Cooper University Hospital : Internship

University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey : Medical School



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1457366205