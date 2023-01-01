Daniela Meshkat, MD

Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. West Coast OB/GYN, Inc.
    6125 Paseo Del Norte
    Suite 200
    Carlsbad, CA 92011
    760-585-2662
  2. West Coast OB/GYN, Inc.
    7695 Cardinal Ct
    Suite 240
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-277-9378

About Daniela Meshkat, MD

I appreciate the diversity that the field of obstetrics and gynecology offers, ranging from prenatal care in the office setting to operating through various gynecological procedures. I practiced in Maryland for 13 years at the Johns Hopkins Medical System before relocating to the West Coast for a better lifestyle. I graduated with honors from Immaculata University with a bachelor of science in biochemistry. I then received my medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. My internship and residency were spent at Cooper University Hospital where I received The Golden Apple Teaching Award. I enjoy triathlons, yoga, hiking, the great outdoors and eating at eclectic places.
Age:
 56
In practice since:
 2010
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Cooper University Hospital:
 Residency
Cooper University Hospital:
 Internship
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1457366205
FollowMyHealth

Daniela Meshkat, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.

4.7
30 ratings
