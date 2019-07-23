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Elaine S Gertser MD, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Elaine Gertser, MD

619-582-8055
Fax: 619-582-0809

4540 Kearny Villa Road
Unit 106
San Diego, CA 92123

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Elaine Gertser, MD

    4540 Kearny Villa Road
    Unit 106
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    619-582-8055
    Fax: 619-582-0809

Care schedule

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About Elaine S Gertser MD, MD

I strive to serve patients with kindness, honesty and knowledge.

Age: 68
In practice since: 1997
Gender: Female
Languages: Russian, Ukrainian

Education

The Jewish Hospital (Cincinnati): Internship
The Jewish Hospital (Cincinnati): Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1992719967

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Elaine S Gertser MD, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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