Elaine Gertser, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Not accepting new patients
Location and phone

  1. Elaine Gertser, MD
    6367 Alvarado Ct
    Suite 202
    San Diego, CA 92120
    619-582-8055

About Elaine Gertser, MD

I strive to serve patients with kindness, honesty and knowledge.
Age:
 65
In practice since:
 1997
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Russian
Education
The Jewish Hospital (Cincinnati):
 Internship
The Jewish Hospital (Cincinnati):
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1992719967

Insurance plans accepted

Elaine Gertser, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel recognitions
Elaine Gertser, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elaine Gertser, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
