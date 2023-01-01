About Elaine Gertser, MD

I strive to serve patients with kindness, honesty and knowledge.

Age: 65

In practice since: 1997

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Russian

Education The Jewish Hospital (Cincinnati) : Internship

The Jewish Hospital (Cincinnati) : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Arthritis

Asthma

Depression

Geriatrics

Immigration physicals

