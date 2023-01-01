Elaine Gertser, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine
Insurance
Location and phone
Elaine Gertser, MD6367 Alvarado Ct
Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92120
About Elaine Gertser, MD
I strive to serve patients with kindness, honesty and knowledge.
Age:65
In practice since:1997
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Russian
Education
The Jewish Hospital (Cincinnati):Internship
The Jewish Hospital (Cincinnati):Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Depression
- Geriatrics
- Immigration physicals
NPI
1992719967
Insurance plans accepted
Elaine Gertser, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Elaine Gertser, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elaine Gertser, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
