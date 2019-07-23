Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Location and phone
Elaine Gertser, MD
4540 Kearny Villa Road
Unit 106
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
619-582-8055
Fax: 619-582-0809
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Elaine S Gertser MD, MD
I strive to serve patients with kindness, honesty and knowledge.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Depression
- Geriatrics
- House calls
- Immigration physicals
- Nursing home visits
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1992719967
Insurance plans accepted
Elaine S Gertser MD, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elaine S Gertser MD, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elaine S Gertser MD, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.