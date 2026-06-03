Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine
480 H Street
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
858-499-2713
Fax: 619-585-4390
About Adeunice Sanchez-Mata, MD
I strive to make a positive difference in my patients' lives through education, advocacy and empowerment. I am proud to be a part of an organization that strives for excellent health care by providing positive and memorable experiences and patient-doctor interactions. Medicine provides me the opportunity to use my skills to help patients both here in the Unites States and abroad. My medical interests include women's health, international medicine and improving health for diverse and underserved communities. In my spare time I enjoy dancing, traveling and spending time with friends and family.
Education
Areas of focus
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Colitis
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Wart treatment
- Wellness programs
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1790811404
Insurance plans accepted
Adeunice Sanchez-Mata, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
278 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
3.4
Good
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Doctor Mata Sanchez is very professional, nice, caring and listening to anything you got to say I highly recommend her she's the best....
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
The doctor was able to see me with just a few hours notice. She took her time to make sure she addressed all of my concerns. I would highly recommend her.
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
Dr. Mata, I have full confidence in her.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Adeunice Sanchez-Mata, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.