I strive to make a positive difference in my patients' lives through education, advocacy and empowerment. I am proud to be a part of an organization that strives for excellent health care by providing positive and memorable experiences and patient-doctor interactions. Medicine provides me the opportunity to use my skills to help patients both here in the Unites States and abroad. My medical interests include women's health, international medicine and improving health for diverse and underserved communities. In my spare time I enjoy dancing, traveling and spending time with friends and family.

Age: 53

In practice since: 2007

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education O'Connor Hospital : Internship

O'Connor Hospital : Residency

Stanford University : Medical School



NPI 1790811404