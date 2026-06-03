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Adeunice Sanchez-Mata, MD

4.7

278 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2713
Fax: 619-585-4390

480 H Street
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine

    480 H Street
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    858-499-2713
    Fax: 619-585-4390

About Adeunice Sanchez-Mata, MD

I strive to make a positive difference in my patients' lives through education, advocacy and empowerment. I am proud to be a part of an organization that strives for excellent health care by providing positive and memorable experiences and patient-doctor interactions. Medicine provides me the opportunity to use my skills to help patients both here in the Unites States and abroad. My medical interests include women's health, international medicine and improving health for diverse and underserved communities. In my spare time I enjoy dancing, traveling and spending time with friends and family.

Age: 56
In practice since: 2007
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

O'Connor Hospital: Internship
O'Connor Hospital: Residency
Stanford University: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1790811404

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Adeunice Sanchez-Mata, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

278 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

3.4

Good

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Doctor Mata Sanchez is very professional, nice, caring and listening to anything you got to say I highly recommend her she's the best....

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

The doctor was able to see me with just a few hours notice. She took her time to make sure she addressed all of my concerns. I would highly recommend her.

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

Dr. Mata, I have full confidence in her.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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