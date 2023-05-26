Medical Doctor
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista525 Third Ave.
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions858-499-2710
Fax: 619-585-4390
About Eunice (Adeunice) Sanchez-Mata, MD
I strive to make a positive difference in my patients' lives through education, advocacy and empowerment. I am proud to be a part of an organization that strives for excellent health care by providing positive and memorable experiences and patient-doctor interactions. Medicine provides me the opportunity to use my skills to help patients both here in the Unites States and abroad. My medical interests include women's health, international medicine and improving health for diverse and underserved communities. In my spare time I enjoy dancing, traveling and spending time with friends and family.
Age:53
In practice since:2007
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
O'Connor Hospital:Internship
O'Connor Hospital:Residency
Stanford University:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Colitis
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Wart treatment
- Wellness programs
NPI
1790811404
Insurance plans accepted
Eunice (Adeunice) Sanchez-Mata, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
193 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Sanchez-Mata is very polite and professional. She is confident with her assessments and care of her patients.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Sanchez-Mata is a beautiful person.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
My first visit with *Dr. Mata and she is very professional.
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Dr Sanchez-Mata is the ultimate PCP professional
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Eunice (Adeunice) Sanchez-Mata, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eunice (Adeunice) Sanchez-Mata, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
