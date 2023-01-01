Provider Image

Evan Vapnek, MD

Medical Doctor
Urology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
  1. Genesis Healthcare Partners
    3444 Kearny Villa Rd
    Suite 202
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-429-7646

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Evan Vapnek, MD

I knew at an early age that I wanted to be a physician and I strive to deliver state-of-the-art care with dignity and compassion. In my spare time, I enjoy endurance sports such as triathlons and running. I also enjoy playing golf and skiing with my family.
Age:
 57
In practice since:
 1999
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 VAP-nick
Languages: 
English
Education
Cleveland Clinic:
 Fellowship
State University of New York, Brooklyn:
 Medical School
State University of New York, Brooklyn:
 Residency
University of California, San Francisco:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1811003411

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Evan Vapnek, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Evan Vapnek, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
