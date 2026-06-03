Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Genesis Urology
752 Medical Center Court
Suite 101
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
619-202-5785
Fax: 858-429-7931
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Evan M. Vapnek, MD
I knew at an early age that I wanted to be a physician and I strive to deliver state-of-the-art care with dignity and compassion. In my spare time, I enjoy endurance sports such as triathlons and running. I also enjoy playing golf and skiing with my family.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bladder cancer
- Incontinence
- Kidney cancer
- Kidney stones
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Prostate cancer
- Robotic-assisted surgery - kidneys
- Robotic-assisted surgery - urologic
- Transplantation surgery
- Vasectomy
- Vasectomy reversal
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1811003411
Insurance plans accepted
Evan M. Vapnek, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Evan M. Vapnek, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.