About Evan Vapnek, MD

I knew at an early age that I wanted to be a physician and I strive to deliver state-of-the-art care with dignity and compassion. In my spare time, I enjoy endurance sports such as triathlons and running. I also enjoy playing golf and skiing with my family.

Age: 57

In practice since: 1999

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: VAP-nick

Languages: English

Education Cleveland Clinic : Fellowship

State University of New York, Brooklyn : Medical School

State University of New York, Brooklyn : Residency

University of California, San Francisco : Internship



