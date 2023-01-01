Evan Vapnek, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Urology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Genesis Healthcare Partners3444 Kearny Villa Rd
Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Evan Vapnek, MD
I knew at an early age that I wanted to be a physician and I strive to deliver state-of-the-art care with dignity and compassion. In my spare time, I enjoy endurance sports such as triathlons and running. I also enjoy playing golf and skiing with my family.
Age:57
In practice since:1999
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:VAP-nick
Languages:English
Education
Cleveland Clinic:Fellowship
State University of New York, Brooklyn:Medical School
State University of New York, Brooklyn:Residency
University of California, San Francisco:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bladder cancer
- Incontinence
- Kidney cancer
- Kidney stones
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Prostate cancer
- Robotic-assisted surgery - kidneys
- Robotic-assisted surgery - urologic
- Transplantation surgery
- Vasectomy
- Vasectomy reversal
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1811003411
Insurance plans accepted
Evan Vapnek, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Evan Vapnek, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Evan Vapnek, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
