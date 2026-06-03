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Evan M. Vapnek, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Urology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Genesis Urology

619-202-5785
Fax: 858-429-7931

752 Medical Center Court
Suite 101
Chula Vista, CA 91911

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Genesis Urology

    752 Medical Center Court
    Suite 101
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-202-5785
    Fax: 858-429-7931

Care schedule

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About Evan M. Vapnek, MD

I knew at an early age that I wanted to be a physician and I strive to deliver state-of-the-art care with dignity and compassion. In my spare time, I enjoy endurance sports such as triathlons and running. I also enjoy playing golf and skiing with my family.

Age: 60
In practice since: 1999
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: VAP-nick

Education

Cleveland Clinic: Fellowship
State University of New York, Brooklyn: Medical School
State University of New York, Brooklyn: Residency
University of California, San Francisco: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1811003411

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Evan M. Vapnek, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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