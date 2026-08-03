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Genevieve E. Bloom, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Genevieve E. Bloom, MD

619-435-0268
Fax: 619-435-1420

926 Orange Avenue
Suite A
Coronado, CA 92118

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Genevieve E. Bloom, MD

    926 Orange Avenue
    Suite A
    Coronado, CA 92118
    Get directions

    619-435-0268
    Fax: 619-435-1420

Care schedule

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About Genevieve E. Bloom, MD

I provide medical care for chronic pain, drug and alcohol abuse, arthritis, asthma, depression and eating disorders. I stress preventive care and have a special interest in women's health issues, treating the physically disabled and helping patients stop smoking. I also offer second opinions, school and sports physicals and immunizations for foreign travel.

Age: 63
In practice since: 1997
Gender: Female
Languages: English

Education

Loma Linda University: Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital: Internship
Scripps Mercy Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1376537076

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Genevieve E. Bloom, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.