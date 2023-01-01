About Genevieve Bloom, MD

I provide medical care for chronic pain, drug and alcohol abuse, arthritis, asthma, depression and eating disorders. I stress preventive care and have a special interest in women's health issues, treating the physically disabled and helping patients stop smoking. I also offer second opinions, school and sports physicals and immunizations for foreign travel.

Age: 60

In practice since: 1997

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Loma Linda University : Medical School

Scripps Mercy Hospital : Internship

Scripps Mercy Hospital : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Coronado Hospital



