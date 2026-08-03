Genevieve E. Bloom, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Genevieve E. Bloom, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Genevieve E. Bloom, MD
926 Orange Avenue
Suite A
Coronado, CA 92118
Get directions
619-435-0268
Fax: 619-435-1420
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Genevieve E. Bloom, MD
I provide medical care for chronic pain, drug and alcohol abuse, arthritis, asthma, depression and eating disorders. I stress preventive care and have a special interest in women's health issues, treating the physically disabled and helping patients stop smoking. I also offer second opinions, school and sports physicals and immunizations for foreign travel.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Addictive behavior (drug and alcohol abuse)
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Depression
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Walk-in appointments
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1376537076
Insurance plans accepted
Genevieve E. Bloom, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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