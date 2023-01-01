Genevieve Bloom, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Genevieve Bloom, MD
Location and phone
Genevieve E. Bloom, MD1117 10th St
Coronado, CA 92118
About Genevieve Bloom, MD
I provide medical care for chronic pain, drug and alcohol abuse, arthritis, asthma, depression and eating disorders. I stress preventive care and have a special interest in women's health issues, treating the physically disabled and helping patients stop smoking. I also offer second opinions, school and sports physicals and immunizations for foreign travel.
Age:60
In practice since:1997
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Loma Linda University:Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Internship
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Addictive behavior (drug and alcohol abuse)
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Depression
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
NPI
1376537076
Insurance plans accepted
Genevieve Bloom, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Genevieve Bloom, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Genevieve Bloom, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
