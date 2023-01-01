Geoffrey Pitzer, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Insurance
Geoffrey Pitzer, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
ENT Associates of San Diego5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 101
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Geoffrey Pitzer, MD
Age:43
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Medical University of South Carolina:Residency
University of Virginia:Medical School
Medical University of South Carolina:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Balloon sinuplasty surgery
- Cancer
- Ear infections
- Ear surgery
- Eardrum perforations
- Functional endoscopic sinus surgery
- Head and neck cancer
- Head and neck cancer surgery
- Salivary gland surgery
- Sinus evaluation/treatment
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Snoring
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
- Thyroid and parathyroid surgery
- Thyroid cancer
- Vertigo
- Vertigo (dpley maneuver)
- Voice evaluation/treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1770673238
Insurance plans accepted
Geoffrey Pitzer, MD, accepts 52 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Geoffrey Pitzer, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Geoffrey Pitzer, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.