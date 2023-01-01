Provider Image

Geoffrey Pitzer, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. ENT Associates of San Diego
    5565 Grossmont Center Dr
    Suite 101
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions
    619-464-3353

About Geoffrey Pitzer, MD

Age:
 43
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Medical University of South Carolina:
 Residency
University of Virginia:
 Medical School
Medical University of South Carolina:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1770673238

Insurance plans accepted

Geoffrey Pitzer, MD, accepts 52 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Geoffrey Pitzer, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.