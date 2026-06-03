Doctor of medicine (MD)
Interventional neuroradiology
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Interventional neuroradiology
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
California Center for Neurointerventional Surgery
11199 Sorrento Valley Road
Suite 203
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
858-720-0900
Fax: 619-566-0620
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Giuseppe Ammirati, MD
I believe in a personal approach with each patient. Their unique characteristics deserve individualized attention and a specific therapeutic plan to address their clinical situation. Spending as much time as needed to get to know the patient, understanding their perspective, and educating them about their medical needs and management are paramount to our practice. We apply this approach to every patient encounter, which leads to the best patient-doctor relationship. I decided to become a physician because I find medicine intellectually stimulating while it gives me the opportunity to help others in a meaningful way. In my spare time, I enjoy playing and watching soccer and tennis. I also like to read and hang out with friends and family.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Acute ischemic stroke therapy
- Aneurysm embolization
- Brain tumor embolization
- Epidural injections
- Head and neck tumor embolization
- Lumbar puncture
- Myelography
- Sclerotherapy for lymphatic malformation
- Spinal tumor embolization
- Transforaminal injections
- Vascular malformation embolization
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1861653990
Insurance plans accepted
Giuseppe Ammirati, MD, accepts 23 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Giuseppe Ammirati, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Giuseppe Ammirati, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.