Provider Image

Giuseppe Ammirati, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Interventional neuroradiology
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 18
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 9834 Genesee Ave
    Suite 411
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    Get directions
    858-677-1755

About Giuseppe Ammirati, MD

I believe in a personal approach with each patient. Their unique characteristics deserve individualized attention and a specific therapeutic plan to address their clinical situation. Spending as much time as needed to get to know the patient, understanding their perspective, and educating them about their medical needs and management are paramount to our practice. We apply this approach to every patient encounter, which leads to the best patient-doctor relationship. I decided to become a physician because I find medicine intellectually stimulating while it gives me the opportunity to help others in a meaningful way. In my spare time, I enjoy playing and watching soccer and tennis. I also like to read and hang out with friends and family.
Age:
 49
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Italian, Spanish
Education
Albert Einstein Medical Center:
 Internship
Temple University:
 Residency
University of California, Irvine:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1861653990

Insurance plans accepted

Giuseppe Ammirati, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Giuseppe Ammirati, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.