Giuseppe Ammirati, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Interventional neuroradiology
- 9834 Genesee Ave
Suite 411
La Jolla, CA 92037
About Giuseppe Ammirati, MD
I believe in a personal approach with each patient. Their unique characteristics deserve individualized attention and a specific therapeutic plan to address their clinical situation. Spending as much time as needed to get to know the patient, understanding their perspective, and educating them about their medical needs and management are paramount to our practice. We apply this approach to every patient encounter, which leads to the best patient-doctor relationship. I decided to become a physician because I find medicine intellectually stimulating while it gives me the opportunity to help others in a meaningful way. In my spare time, I enjoy playing and watching soccer and tennis. I also like to read and hang out with friends and family.
Age:49
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Italian, Spanish
Education
Albert Einstein Medical Center:Internship
Temple University:Residency
University of California, Irvine:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Acute ischemic stroke therapy
- Aneurysm embolization
- Brain tumor embolization
- Epidural injections
- Head and neck tumor embolization
- Lumbar puncture
- Myelography
- Sclerotherapy for lymphatic malformation
- Spinal tumor embolization
- Transforaminal injections
- Vascular malformation embolization
