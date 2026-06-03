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Giuseppe Ammirati, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Interventional neuroradiology

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

California Center for Neurointerventional Surgery

858-720-0900
Fax: 619-566-0620

11199 Sorrento Valley Road
Suite 203
San Diego, CA 92121

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. California Center for Neurointerventional Surgery

    11199 Sorrento Valley Road
    Suite 203
    San Diego, CA 92121
    Get directions

    858-720-0900
    Fax: 619-566-0620

Care schedule

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About Giuseppe Ammirati, MD

I believe in a personal approach with each patient. Their unique characteristics deserve individualized attention and a specific therapeutic plan to address their clinical situation. Spending as much time as needed to get to know the patient, understanding their perspective, and educating them about their medical needs and management are paramount to our practice. We apply this approach to every patient encounter, which leads to the best patient-doctor relationship. I decided to become a physician because I find medicine intellectually stimulating while it gives me the opportunity to help others in a meaningful way. In my spare time, I enjoy playing and watching soccer and tennis. I also like to read and hang out with friends and family.

Age: 52
Gender: Male

Education

Albert Einstein Medical Center: Internship
Temple University: Residency
University of California, Irvine: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1861653990

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Giuseppe Ammirati, MD, accepts 23 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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