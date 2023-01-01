About Giuseppe Ammirati, MD

I believe in a personal approach with each patient. Their unique characteristics deserve individualized attention and a specific therapeutic plan to address their clinical situation. Spending as much time as needed to get to know the patient, understanding their perspective, and educating them about their medical needs and management are paramount to our practice. We apply this approach to every patient encounter, which leads to the best patient-doctor relationship. I decided to become a physician because I find medicine intellectually stimulating while it gives me the opportunity to help others in a meaningful way. In my spare time, I enjoy playing and watching soccer and tennis. I also like to read and hang out with friends and family.

Age: 49

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Italian , Spanish

Education Albert Einstein Medical Center : Internship

Temple University : Residency

University of California, Irvine : Medical School



Areas of focus Acute ischemic stroke therapy

Aneurysm embolization

Brain tumor embolization

Epidural injections

Head and neck tumor embolization

Lumbar puncture

Myelography

Sclerotherapy for lymphatic malformation

Spinal tumor embolization

Transforaminal injections

Vascular malformation embolization

