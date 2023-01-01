Hassan Kafri, MD

Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
  1. 328 Highland Ave
    Suite 200
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    619-930-9404
  2. 450 4th Ave
    Suite 215
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    619-434-0204

About Hassan Kafri, MD

The best outcomes result from open communication between the physician and patient.
Age:
 52
In practice since:
 2006
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Damascus University (Syria):
 Medical School
William Beaumont Hospital:
 Residency
William Beaumont Hospital:
 Internship
William Beaumont Hospital:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1730258401

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Hassan Kafri, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hassan Kafri, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
