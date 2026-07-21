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Hassan Kafri, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

Cardiovascular disease

(board certified)

Interventional cardiology

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

328 Highland Ave

619-930-9404

328 Highland Ave
Suite 200
El Cajon, CA 92020

450 4th Ave

619-434-0204

450 4th Ave
Suite 215
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 328 Highland Ave
    Suite 200
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    Get directions

    619-930-9404

  2. 450 4th Ave
    Suite 215
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-434-0204

Care schedule

328 Highland Ave

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

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    Saturday

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    Sunday

About Hassan Kafri, MD

The best outcomes result from open communication between the physician and patient.

Age: 55
In practice since: 2006
Gender: Male

Education

Damascus University (Syria): Medical School
William Beaumont Hospital: Residency
William Beaumont Hospital: Internship
William Beaumont Hospital: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1730258401

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Hassan Kafri, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.