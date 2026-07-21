About Hassan Kafri, MD

The best outcomes result from open communication between the physician and patient.

Age: 55

In practice since: 2006

Gender: Male



Education Damascus University (Syria) : Medical School

William Beaumont Hospital : Residency

William Beaumont Hospital : Internship

William Beaumont Hospital : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.