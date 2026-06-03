About Heather Chen, MD

I became an ophthalmologist because of my clinical interest in cataract consultation and surgery, the diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma, and other ophthalmologic disorders. I perform cataract surgery, including premium lens implantation and combined minimally invasive glaucoma surgery. I also perform various in-clinic laser procedures. I believe that open communication and discussion of patient goals are key to providing the best care. I was awarded the Lamont Ericson Award for outstanding patient care by a resident at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine. In my spare time, I enjoy taking Zumba classes, yoga, hiking and spending time with my family.

Gender: Female

Languages: Farsi , Hindi , Tagalog , Spanish

Education Riverside Community Hospital : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.