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Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Greider Eye Associates
2067 W Vista Way
Suite 120
Vista, CA 92083
Get directions
760-758-2020
Fax: 760-758-1410
About Heather Chen, MD
I became an ophthalmologist because of my clinical interest in cataract consultation and surgery, the diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma, and other ophthalmologic disorders. I perform cataract surgery, including premium lens implantation and combined minimally invasive glaucoma surgery. I also perform various in-clinic laser procedures. I believe that open communication and discussion of patient goals are key to providing the best care. I was awarded the Lamont Ericson Award for outstanding patient care by a resident at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine. In my spare time, I enjoy taking Zumba classes, yoga, hiking and spending time with my family.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1164881603
Insurance plans accepted
Heather Chen, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Heather Chen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Heather Chen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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