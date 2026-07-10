Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider is no longer in practice at Sharp.
About Hong-Der Lin, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Appendectomy
- Breast cancer
- Cancer surgery
- Colon surgery
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hemorrhoids
- Hernia repair
- Inguinal (groin) hernia repair
- Laparoscopic colectomy
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Linx reflux management system
- Lipoma surgery
- Melanoma surgery
- Minimally invasive surgery
- Pilonidal cyst
- Pressure sores
- Robotic-assisted surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery - gallbladder
- Soft tissue mass removal
- Umbilical hernia repair
- Ventral hernia repair
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1174539035
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hong-Der Lin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hong-Der Lin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.