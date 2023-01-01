Hong-Der Lin, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Grossmont Surgical Associates5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 1-221
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Hong-Der Lin, MD
Age:72
In practice since:1994
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Taiwanese
Education
UPMC McKeesport Hospital:Internship
UPMC McKeesport Hospital:Residency
Taipei Medical College (Taiwan):Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Appendectomy
- Breast cancer
- Cancer surgery
- Colon surgery
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hemorrhoids
- Hernia repair
- Inguinal (groin) hernia repair
- Laparoscopic colectomy
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Linx reflux management system
- Lipoma surgery
- Melanoma surgery
- Minimally invasive surgery
- Pilonidal cyst
- Pressure sores
- Robotic-assisted surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery - gallbladder
- Soft tissue mass removal
- Umbilical hernia repair
- Ventral hernia repair
NPI
1174539035
Insurance plans accepted
Hong-Der Lin, MD, accepts 42 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Hong-Der Lin, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hong-Der Lin, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
