Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego
3075 Health Center Dr
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About James L. Coggan, DO
The most rewarding aspect of the practice of oncology and hematology is the opportunity to build impactful and long-lasting relationships with my patients and their loved ones. My goal is to provide compassionate and personalized care to each patient and to guide them and their families through their cancer journey. In my spare time, I enjoy playing soccer, trying new restaurants, traveling, and spending time with my wife and daughter.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1508246042
Insurance plans accepted
James L. Coggan, DO, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
46 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 28, 2026
5.0
Excellent experience
Verified Patient
May 13, 2026
5.0
Dr. Coogan has the best bedside manner and is very thorough in my care and his explanations are excellent! Sharp experience 5+
Verified Patient
March 20, 2026
5.0
I wasn't rushed during my visit, Lisa [NP] took the time to carefully explain my treatment & test results.
Verified Patient
December 20, 2025
5.0
Very thorough. Impressive!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.