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James L. Coggan, DO

4.9

46 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Hematology/oncology

(board certified)

Oncology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego

858-637-7888

3075 Health Center Dr
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego

    3075 Health Center Dr
    Suite 102
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-637-7888

Care schedule

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    Friday

About James L. Coggan, DO

The most rewarding aspect of the practice of oncology and hematology is the opportunity to build impactful and long-lasting relationships with my patients and their loved ones. My goal is to provide compassionate and personalized care to each patient and to guide them and their families through their cancer journey. In my spare time, I enjoy playing soccer, trying new restaurants, traveling, and spending time with my wife and daughter.

Age: 40
In practice since: 2022
Gender: Male

Education

Rush University Medical Center: Residency
Rush University Medical Center: Fellowship
Midwestern University: Medical School
Rush University Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1508246042

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

James L. Coggan, DO, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

46 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 28, 2026

5.0

Excellent experience

Verified Patient

May 13, 2026

5.0

Dr. Coogan has the best bedside manner and is very thorough in my care and his explanations are excellent! Sharp experience 5+

Verified Patient

March 20, 2026

5.0

I wasn't rushed during my visit, Lisa [NP] took the time to carefully explain my treatment & test results.

Verified Patient

December 20, 2025

5.0

Very thorough. Impressive!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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