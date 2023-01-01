Provider Image

James Coggan, DO

Doctor of Osteopathy
Hematology/oncology
Internal medicine (board certified)
  1. Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego
    3075 Health Center Dr
    San Diego, CA 92123
About James Coggan, DO

Age:
 37
In practice since:
 2022
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Rush University Medical Center:
 Residency
Rush University Medical Center:
 Fellowship
Midwestern University:
 Medical School
Rush University Medical Center:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1508246042

