About James L. Coggan, DO

The most rewarding aspect of the practice of oncology and hematology is the opportunity to build impactful and long-lasting relationships with my patients and their loved ones. My goal is to provide compassionate and personalized care to each patient and to guide them and their families through their cancer journey. In my spare time, I enjoy playing soccer, trying new restaurants, traveling, and spending time with my wife and daughter.

Age: 40

In practice since: 2022

Gender: Male



Education Rush University Medical Center : Residency

Rush University Medical Center : Fellowship

Midwestern University : Medical School

Rush University Medical Center : Internship



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