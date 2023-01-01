James Malinak, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Rheumatology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
East County Medical Management5111 Garfield St
Suite A
La Mesa, CA 91941
Get directions619-460-4050
Fax: 619-460-7985
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
updated to match legacy from 82web
About James Malinak, MD
Age:66
In practice since:1986
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Hennipin County Medical School:Internship
Northwestern University:Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:Fellowship
Hennipin County Medical School:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Immunotherapy
- Osteoporosis
- Scleroderma
NPI
1497867501
Insurance plans accepted
James Malinak, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
James Malinak, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from James Malinak, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
