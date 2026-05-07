Doctor of medicine (MD)
Colon and rectal surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Colon and rectal surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Jeffrey R. Toman, MD
4060 4th Ave
Suite 510
San Diego, CA 92103
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About Jeffrey R. Toman, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Appendectomy
- Biopsy
- Colon surgery
- Fistula repair
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hemorrhoids
- Hernia repair
- Hernia repair - robotic assisted
- Inguinal (groin) hernia repair
- Laparoscopic colectomy
- Pilonidal cyst
- Robotic-assisted surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery - gallbladder
- Umbilical hernia repair
- Ventral hernia repair
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1134112626
Insurance plans accepted
Jeffrey R. Toman, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeffrey R. Toman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeffrey R. Toman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.