Provider Image

Jeffrey Wannares, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Grossmont Surgical Associates
    5565 Grossmont Center Dr
    Bldg 1, Suite 221
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions
    619-462-8100

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Jeffrey Wannares, MD

Age:
 44
In practice since:
 2020
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Westchester County Medical Center:
 Residency
Westchester County Medical Center:
 Fellowship
Tufts University:
 Medical School
Westchester County Medical Center:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1851728141
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Jeffrey Wannares, MD, accepts 43 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jeffrey Wannares, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeffrey Wannares, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.