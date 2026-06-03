John G. Finkenberg, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Spine
Medical Group
Insurance
John G. Finkenberg, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Spine
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Alvarado Medical Group DBA Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego
5555 Reservoir Drive
Suite 104
San Diego, CA 92120-5198
Get directions
Care schedule
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About John G. Finkenberg, MD
I utilize the expertise provided to me by mentors from UCLA and Johns Hopkins Hospital to help each patient. I dedicate time to finding the correct diagnosis through examination and testing, which results in higher success rates with treatment. In my free time, I enjoy bronze sculptures, sports and international lecturing.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cervical fusion
- Kyphoplasty
- Laminectomy
- LGBTQ health
- Neck pain
- Scoliosis surgery
- Spinal fusion
- Spine microsurgery
- Spine surgery
- Vertebroplasty
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1285703413
Insurance plans accepted
John G. Finkenberg, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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