About John Finkenberg, MD

I utilize the expertise provided to me by mentors from UCLA and Johns Hopkins Hospital to help each patient. I dedicate time to finding the correct diagnosis through examination and testing, which results in higher success rates with treatment. In my free time, I enjoy bronze sculptures, sports and international lecturing.

Age: 68

In practice since: 1992

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Johns Hopkins University : Fellowship

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Residency

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Internship

University of California, Los Angeles : Medical School



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.