John Finkenberg, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Spine
Insurance
Location and phone
Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego5555 Reservoir Dr
Suite 104
San Diego, CA 92120
Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego8860 Center Dr
Suite 350
La Mesa, CA 91942
Care schedule
Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego5555 Reservoir Dr
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego8860 Center Dr
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
About John Finkenberg, MD
I utilize the expertise provided to me by mentors from UCLA and Johns Hopkins Hospital to help each patient. I dedicate time to finding the correct diagnosis through examination and testing, which results in higher success rates with treatment. In my free time, I enjoy bronze sculptures, sports and international lecturing.
Age:68
In practice since:1992
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Johns Hopkins University:Fellowship
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Residency
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Internship
University of California, Los Angeles:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cervical fusion
- Kyphoplasty
- Laminectomy
- LGBTQ health
- Neck pain
- Scoliosis surgery
- Spinal fusion
- Spine microsurgery
- Spine surgery
- Vertebroplasty
NPI
1285703413
Insurance plans accepted
John Finkenberg, MD, accepts 42 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
John Finkenberg, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Finkenberg, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
