John Finkenberg, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Spine
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego
    5555 Reservoir Dr
    Suite 104
    San Diego, CA 92120
    Get directions
    619-286-9480
  2. Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego
    8860 Center Dr
    Suite 350
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions
    619-286-9480

Care schedule

Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego
5555 Reservoir Dr
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday
  •  
    Saturday
  •  
    Sunday
Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego
8860 Center Dr
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday
  •  
    Saturday
  •  
    Sunday

About John Finkenberg, MD

I utilize the expertise provided to me by mentors from UCLA and Johns Hopkins Hospital to help each patient. I dedicate time to finding the correct diagnosis through examination and testing, which results in higher success rates with treatment. In my free time, I enjoy bronze sculptures, sports and international lecturing.
Age:
 68
In practice since:
 1992
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Johns Hopkins University:
 Fellowship
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:
 Residency
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:
 Internship
University of California, Los Angeles:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1285703413

Insurance plans accepted

John Finkenberg, MD, accepts 42 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
John Finkenberg, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Finkenberg, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.