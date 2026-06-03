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John G. Finkenberg, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Spine

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Alvarado Medical Group DBA Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego

619-286-9480

5555 Reservoir Drive
Suite 104
San Diego, CA 92120-5198

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Alvarado Medical Group DBA Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego

    5555 Reservoir Drive
    Suite 104
    San Diego, CA 92120-5198
    Get directions

    619-286-9480

Care schedule

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About John G. Finkenberg, MD

I utilize the expertise provided to me by mentors from UCLA and Johns Hopkins Hospital to help each patient. I dedicate time to finding the correct diagnosis through examination and testing, which results in higher success rates with treatment. In my free time, I enjoy bronze sculptures, sports and international lecturing.

Age: 71
In practice since: 1992
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Johns Hopkins University: Fellowship
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Residency
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Internship
University of California, Los Angeles: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1285703413

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

John G. Finkenberg, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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