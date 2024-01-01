Provider Image

Jonathan Koelle, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Psychiatry (board certified)
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available

Location and phone

  1. Psychiatric Centers of San Diego
    4700 Spring St
    Suite 220
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions
    877-257-7273

About Jonathan Koelle, MD

Age:
 64
In practice since:
 1999
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, French
Education
Hahnemann University:
 Internship
Pennsylvania State University:
 Medical School
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1609803824

Insurance plans accepted

Jonathan Koelle, MD, accepts 11 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jonathan Koelle, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.