Medical doctor (MD)
Psychiatry (board certified)
Medical doctor (MD)
Psychiatry (board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Psychiatric Centers of San Diego4700 Spring St
Suite 220
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Jonathan Koelle, MD
Age:64
In practice since:1999
Gender:Male
Languages:English, French
Education
Hahnemann University:Internship
Pennsylvania State University:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1609803824
Insurance plans accepted
Jonathan Koelle, MD, accepts 11 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jonathan Koelle, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jonathan Koelle, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.