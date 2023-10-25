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Jose A. Pelayo, MD

4.8

233 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care

858-499-2707
Fax: 619-397-3386

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 3
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    858-499-2707
    Fax: 619-397-3386

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Friday

About Jose A. Pelayo, MD

My love for medicine was born during high school, when I first experienced technical training in a clinical medical laboratory. My goal is to offer patients the best evidence-based medical care possible. I will listen to their concerns and involve them in care decisions, which has always been my medical philosophy. In my spare time, I enjoy running and traveling.

Age: 65
In practice since: 1996
Gender: Male
Languages: English, Spanish

Education

Kaiser Permanente: Internship
Kaiser Permanente: Residency
University of Baja California, Tijuana (Mexico): Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1376556357

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jose A. Pelayo, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

233 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Well, I hear myself well

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

4.6

Good experience

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

Dr Pelayo, They always attend to me, explain, listen to my health concerns.

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

I love my doctor!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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