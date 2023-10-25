About Jose A. Pelayo, MD

My love for medicine was born during high school, when I first experienced technical training in a clinical medical laboratory. My goal is to offer patients the best evidence-based medical care possible. I will listen to their concerns and involve them in care decisions, which has always been my medical philosophy. In my spare time, I enjoy running and traveling.

Age: 65

In practice since: 1996

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Kaiser Permanente : Internship

Kaiser Permanente : Residency

University of Baja California, Tijuana (Mexico) : Medical School



Areas of focus Arthritis

Cholesterol management

Diabetes

Diverticulitis

Heartburn

Hypertension

Lab on premises

OB through delivery

Preventive medicine

Wellness programs

X-ray on premises

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.