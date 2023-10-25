Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
858-499-2707
Fax: 619-397-3386
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Jose A. Pelayo, MD
My love for medicine was born during high school, when I first experienced technical training in a clinical medical laboratory. My goal is to offer patients the best evidence-based medical care possible. I will listen to their concerns and involve them in care decisions, which has always been my medical philosophy. In my spare time, I enjoy running and traveling.
Education
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Cholesterol management
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Heartburn
- Hypertension
- Lab on premises
- OB through delivery
- Preventive medicine
- Wellness programs
- X-ray on premises
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1376556357
Insurance plans accepted
Jose A. Pelayo, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
233 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Well, I hear myself well
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
4.6
Good experience
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Dr Pelayo, They always attend to me, explain, listen to my health concerns.
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
I love my doctor!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jose A. Pelayo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.