Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
About Jose Pelayo, MD
My love for medicine was born during high school, when I first experienced technical training in a clinical medical laboratory. My goal is to offer patients the best evidence-based medical care possible. I will listen to their concerns and involve them in care decisions, which has always been my medical philosophy. In my spare time, I enjoy running and traveling.
Age:62
In practice since:1996
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Kaiser Permanente:Internship
Kaiser Permanente:Residency
University of Baja California, Tijuana (Mexico):Medical School
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Cholesterol management
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Heartburn
- Hypertension
- Preventive medicine
- Wellness programs
NPI
1376556357
Insurance plans accepted
Jose Pelayo, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
195 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Doctor Pelayo has been seeing me for many years. Has always been concerned about my health. I trust him and his staff.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Excellent communication and concern from the doctor
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
3.0
Dr Pelayo shows hurries when I go to see him. He listens halfway. I was expecting him to listen each and every word that I share with him. That never happens.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Good
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Jose Pelayo, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jose Pelayo, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
