About Jose Pelayo, MD

My love for medicine was born during high school, when I first experienced technical training in a clinical medical laboratory. My goal is to offer patients the best evidence-based medical care possible. I will listen to their concerns and involve them in care decisions, which has always been my medical philosophy. In my spare time, I enjoy running and traveling.

Age: 62

In practice since: 1996

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Kaiser Permanente : Internship

Kaiser Permanente : Residency

University of Baja California, Tijuana (Mexico) : Medical School



Areas of focus Arthritis

Cholesterol management

Diabetes

Diverticulitis

Heartburn

Hypertension

Preventive medicine

Wellness programs

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1376556357