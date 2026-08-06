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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
2437 Fenton St.
Suite A
Chula Vista, CA 91914-3517
Get directions
619-397-0866
Fax: 619-397-0816
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
The health of your family and employees is important to me, so I am dedicated to providing quality medical care.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1497887475
Joy Emmanuel-Cochrane, DO, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
5.0
60 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
5.0
Verified Patient
June 3, 2026
5.0
Dr. Joy Emmanuel Cochrane is an excellent doctor.
Verified Patient
May 24, 2026
5.0
She is very thorough and personable. She is one of my favorite Doctors I ever had.
Verified Patient
April 17, 2026
5.0
Dr Joy Emmanuel is amazing. She Is attentive, compassionate and has a great bedside manner. I am extremely grateful that she is my doctor.
Verified Patient
March 25, 2026
5.0
This was a great first visit with the doctor. She listened to my concerns and acknowledged my concerns. I felt like a patient and not just a number. I am very pleased with the service Dr. Joy Emmanuel-Cochrane provided.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joy Emmanuel-Cochrane, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joy Emmanuel-Cochrane, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Joy Emmanuel-Cochrane, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.