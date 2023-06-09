Joy Emmanuel-Cochrane, DO
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
About Joy Emmanuel-Cochrane, DO
The health of your family and employees is important to me, so I am dedicated to providing quality medical care.
Age:59
In practice since:2002
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Chicago College of Osteopathic:Medical School
Hollywood Community Hospital:Internship
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Depression
- Fibromyalgia
- Headache
- Immigration physicals
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- Osteopathic manipulation
- Preventive medicine
- Weight management
- Women's health
NPI
1497887475
Insurance plans accepted
Joy Emmanuel-Cochrane, DO, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
102 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 9, 2023
5.0
Care provider (*Doctor Joy E. Cochrane DO) was very good at explaining everything answered all of my concerns and referred me to a specialist for my health issue. She was professional, courteous, friendly and a good listener to help me get to the right specialist. Thank-you _____.
Verified PatientJune 1, 2023
5.0
Very efficient and very professional.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Not office - televisit.
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Labs are done day of visit so no results are available at this appointment and requires a follow up appointment to review labs.
Special recognitions
