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Joy Emmanuel-Cochrane, DO

5.0

60 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community
SharpCare

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 3 only)

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SharpCare Eastlake

619-397-0866
Fax: 619-397-0816

2437 Fenton St.
Suite A
Chula Vista, CA 91914-3517

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. SharpCare Eastlake

    2437 Fenton St.
    Suite A
    Chula Vista, CA 91914-3517
    Get directions

    619-397-0866
    Fax: 619-397-0816

Care schedule

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About Joy Emmanuel-Cochrane, DO

The health of your family and employees is important to me, so I am dedicated to providing quality medical care.

Age: 62
In practice since: 2002
Gender: Female
Languages: Gujarati

Education

Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School
Hollywood Community Hospital: Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1497887475

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Joy Emmanuel-Cochrane, DO, accepts 29 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

60 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 3, 2026

5.0

Dr. Joy Emmanuel Cochrane is an excellent doctor.

Verified Patient

May 24, 2026

5.0

She is very thorough and personable. She is one of my favorite Doctors I ever had.

Verified Patient

April 17, 2026

5.0

Dr Joy Emmanuel is amazing. She Is attentive, compassionate and has a great bedside manner. I am extremely grateful that she is my doctor.

Verified Patient

March 25, 2026

5.0

This was a great first visit with the doctor. She listened to my concerns and acknowledged my concerns. I felt like a patient and not just a number. I am very pleased with the service Dr. Joy Emmanuel-Cochrane provided.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Joy Emmanuel-Cochrane, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.