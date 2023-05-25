Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee8701 Cuyamaca St
Santee, CA 92071
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Keith Fischer, MD
I offer the full scope of family practice, providing care for patients from 6 years to geriatrics.
Age:62
In practice since:1997
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Los Angeles:Medical School
Naval Regional Medical Center:Residency
Naval Regional Medical Center:Internship
Areas of focus
- Diabetes
- Headache
- Preventive medicine
- Sports medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1699785857
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Keith Fischer, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
259 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
My experience with all the sharp doctors that I've had have been excellent, including Dr. Fisher and his staff
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
Dr Fischer has always been the best Dr I've had in the Sharp group.
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
I have been with Dr. Fischer for more than 20 years. He is wonderful.
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Dr. Fischer is EXCELLENT!!!
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Keith Fischer, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Keith Fischer, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 100 recognitions
Keith Fischer, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Keith Fischer, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.