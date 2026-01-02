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Keith R. Fischer, MD

4.9

426 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care

858-499-2715
Fax: 619-568-8080

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 2
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    858-499-2715
    Fax: 619-568-8080

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Friday

About Keith R. Fischer, MD

I offer the full scope of family practice, providing care for patients from 6 years to geriatrics.

Age: 65
In practice since: 1997
Gender: Male

Education

University of California, Los Angeles: Medical School
Naval Regional Medical Center: Residency
Naval Regional Medical Center: Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1699785857

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Keith R. Fischer, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

426 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 30, 2026

5.0

Dr Fischer is extremely knowledgeable, caring, and professional. Really appreciate him as my Physician.

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr Fischer is very caring and does whatever he can to help solve my symptoms & concerns. He is very patient and thorough.

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Dr Fischer is a very knowledgeable doctor with a good common sense approach to problem solving, and coming up with reasonable solutions to my medical concerns.

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

3.8

Dr Fischer's care is the main reason I'm still with SRS

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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