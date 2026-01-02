Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
858-499-2715
Fax: 619-568-8080
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Keith R. Fischer, MD
I offer the full scope of family practice, providing care for patients from 6 years to geriatrics.
Education
Areas of focus
- Diabetes
- Headache
- Nursing home visits
- Preventive medicine
- Sports medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1699785857
Insurance plans accepted
Keith R. Fischer, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
426 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 30, 2026
5.0
Dr Fischer is extremely knowledgeable, caring, and professional. Really appreciate him as my Physician.
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr Fischer is very caring and does whatever he can to help solve my symptoms & concerns. He is very patient and thorough.
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr Fischer is a very knowledgeable doctor with a good common sense approach to problem solving, and coming up with reasonable solutions to my medical concerns.
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
3.8
Dr Fischer's care is the main reason I'm still with SRS
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Keith R. Fischer, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Keith R. Fischer, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.