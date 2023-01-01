Latisa Carson, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Latisa Carson, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Unique HealthCarefor Women891 Kuhn Dr
Suite 111
Chula Vista, CA 91914
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Friday
About Latisa Carson, MD
I strive to provide a unique environment where women can feel cared for by a knowledgeable, compassionate physician.
In practice since:2001
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of Kansas:Medical School
LA County King-Drew Medical Center:Internship
Southern Illinois University:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Cryosurgery
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Fertility - female
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Pelvic pain
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1245229129
Insurance plans accepted
Latisa Carson, MD, accepts 48 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Latisa Carson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Latisa Carson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.