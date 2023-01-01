Provider Image

Latisa Carson, MD

Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Location and phone

  1. Unique HealthCarefor Women
    891 Kuhn Dr
    Suite 111
    Chula Vista, CA 91914
    619-475-9744

    Friday

About Latisa Carson, MD

I strive to provide a unique environment where women can feel cared for by a knowledgeable, compassionate physician.
In practice since:
 2001
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Kansas:
 Medical School
LA County King-Drew Medical Center:
 Internship
Southern Illinois University:
 Residency
1245229129

