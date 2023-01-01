About Latisa Carson, MD

I strive to provide a unique environment where women can feel cared for by a knowledgeable, compassionate physician.

In practice since: 2001

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education University of Kansas : Medical School

LA County King-Drew Medical Center : Internship

Southern Illinois University : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



Areas of focus Birth control shot

Breast disease

Chronic pelvic pain

Colposcopy

Cone biopsy

Contraception

Cryosurgery

Endometriosis

Evaluation of abnormal Pap

Female pelvic health

Fertility - female

Hysteroscopy

Hysteroscopy - operative

Incontinence

Injectable birth control

Intrauterine device (IUD)

Laparoscopic surgery

Laparoscopy - diagnostic

Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)

Menopause

Menstrual irregularities

Pelvic pain

Premenstrual syndrome

Sexual dysfunction

Sexually transmitted diseases

