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Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Unique HealthCare for Women
891 Kuhn Dr
Suite 111
Chula Vista, CA 91914
Get directions
619-475-9744
Fax: 619-475-4450
Friday
I strive to provide a unique environment where women can feel cared for by a knowledgeable, compassionate physician.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1245229129
Latisa S. Carson, MD, accepts 41 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Latisa S. Carson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Latisa S. Carson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Latisa S. Carson, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.