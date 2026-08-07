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Latisa S. Carson, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Unique HealthCare for Women

619-475-9744
Fax: 619-475-4450

891 Kuhn Dr
Suite 111
Chula Vista, CA 91914

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Unique HealthCare for Women

    891 Kuhn Dr
    Suite 111
    Chula Vista, CA 91914
    Get directions

    619-475-9744
    Fax: 619-475-4450

Care schedule

  •  

    Friday

About Latisa S. Carson, MD

I strive to provide a unique environment where women can feel cared for by a knowledgeable, compassionate physician.

In practice since: 2001
Gender: Female

Education

University of Kansas: Medical School
LA County King-Drew Medical Center: Internship
Southern Illinois University: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1245229129

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Latisa S. Carson, MD, accepts 41 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.