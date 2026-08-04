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Leah P. Farinas, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

General surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Leah Farinas Surgical Services

619-286-8803

6699 Alvarado Rd
Suite 2309
San Diego, CA 92120

Sports Arena Podiatry Group

619-522-2900

230 Prospect Pl
Suite 220
Coronado, CA 92118

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Leah Farinas Surgical Services

    6699 Alvarado Rd
    Suite 2309
    San Diego, CA 92120
    Get directions

    619-286-8803

  2. Sports Arena Podiatry Group

    230 Prospect Pl
    Suite 220
    Coronado, CA 92118
    Get directions

    619-522-2900

About Leah P. Farinas, MD

Age: 55
In practice since: 2005
Gender: Female

Education

Louisiana State University: Residency
University of Illinois: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1295835072

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Leah P. Farinas, MD, accepts 10 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.