Provider Image

Leah Farinas, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 230 Prospect Pl
    Suite 220
    Coronado, CA 92118
    Get directions
    619-522-2900
  2. Leah Farinas Surgical Services
    6699 Alvarado Rd
    Suite 2309
    San Diego, CA 92120
    Get directions
    619-286-8803

About Leah Farinas, MD

Age:
 52
In practice since:
 2005
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Louisiana State University:
 Residency
University of Illinois:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1295835072

Insurance plans accepted

Leah Farinas, MD, accepts 12 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Leah Farinas, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Leah Farinas, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.