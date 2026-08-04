Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Leah Farinas Surgical Services
6699 Alvarado Rd
Suite 2309
San Diego, CA 92120
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Sports Arena Podiatry Group
230 Prospect Pl
Suite 220
Coronado, CA 92118
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About Leah P. Farinas, MD
Education
Areas of focus
- Appendectomy
- Biopsy
- Breast cancer
- Breast disease
- Cancer surgery
- Colon surgery
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hernia repair
- Hernia repair - robotic assisted
- Inguinal (groin) hernia repair
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Lipoma surgery
- Melanoma surgery
- Pilonidal cyst
- Soft tissue mass removal
- Umbilical hernia repair
- Ventral hernia repair
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1295835072
Insurance plans accepted
Leah P. Farinas, MD, accepts 10 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Leah P. Farinas, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Leah P. Farinas, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.