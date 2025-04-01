Provider Image

Lilia Peress, MD

No ratings available

Medical doctor (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Book appointment

Call to schedule

San Diego Family Care

858-279-0925
Fax: 858-633-4680

6973 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Family Care

    6973 Linda Vista Rd
    San Diego, CA 92111
    Get directions

    858-279-0925
    Fax: 858-633-4680

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Lilia Peress, MD

Age: 38
In practice since: 2020
Gender: Female
Languages: English

Education

University of Michigan Medical School: Medical School
Houston Methodist Hospital: Internship
Wayne State University: Residency

Areas of focus

  • Cholesterol management
  • Colon cancer screening
  • COPD
  • Depression
  • Diabetes
  • Headache
  • Hypertension
  • Preventive medicine
  • Smoking cessation techniques
  • Sports medicine
  • Trigger point injection
  • Wart treatment

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1275945446

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Self-service platform to manage health care, including messaging doctors, viewing test results and more.

Insurance plans accepted

Lilia Peress, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lilia Peress, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.