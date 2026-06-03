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Lori Uyeno, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

General surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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San Diego General & Vascular Surgeons

858-565-0104
Fax: 858-565-0194

7910 Frost Street
Suite 250
San Diego, CA 92123

San Diego Surgical Specialists

858-565-0104
Fax: 858-565-0194

7910 Frost St.
Suite 250
San Diego, CA 92123-2765

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego General & Vascular Surgeons

    7910 Frost Street
    Suite 250
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-565-0104
    Fax: 858-565-0194

  2. San Diego Surgical Specialists

    7910 Frost St.
    Suite 250
    San Diego, CA 92123-2765
    Get directions

    858-565-0104
    Fax: 858-565-0194

Care schedule

San Diego General & Vascular Surgeons

7910 Frost Street

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Lori Uyeno, MD

Age: 54
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Female

Education

Brown University - Warren Alpert Medical School: Medical School
University of California, San Francisco: Residency
City Of Hope National Medical Center: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1851515845

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Special recognitions

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