Recovering from breast cancer at 33 (video)
Havyne Cooper credits her loved ones, the Sharp care team and the power of positivity for helping her recover from breast cancer.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Accepting new patients
San Diego General & Vascular Surgeons
7910 Frost Street
Suite 250
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-565-0104
Fax: 858-565-0194
San Diego Surgical Specialists
7910 Frost St.
Suite 250
San Diego, CA 92123-2765
Get directions
858-565-0104
Fax: 858-565-0194
San Diego General & Vascular Surgeons
7910 Frost Street
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1851515845
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lori Uyeno, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lori Uyeno, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Lori Uyeno, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Havyne Cooper credits her loved ones, the Sharp care team and the power of positivity for helping her recover from breast cancer.
While this test can provide a general idea of a woman’s breast cancer risk, it can also under- or overestimate it.
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