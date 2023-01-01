Lori Uyeno, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
General surgery (board certified)
Location and phone
San Diego General & Vascular Surgeons
7910 Frost Street
Suite 250
San Diego, CA 92123
Fax: 858-565-0194
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Lori Uyeno, MD
Age:51
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Education
Brown University - Warren Alpert Medical School:Medical School
University of California, San Francisco:Residency
City Of Hope National Medical Center:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Breast cancer
- Breast disease
- Breast reconstruction
NPI
1851515845
Special recognitions
