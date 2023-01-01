Provider Image

Lori Uyeno, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
General surgery (board certified)

Accepting new patients
Location and phone

  1. San Diego General & Vascular Surgeons
    7910 Frost Street
    Suite 250
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-565-0104
    Fax: 858-565-0194

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Lori Uyeno, MD

Age:
 51
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Female
Education
Brown University - Warren Alpert Medical School:
 Medical School
University of California, San Francisco:
 Residency
City Of Hope National Medical Center:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1851515845

