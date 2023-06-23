Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
About M. Michelle Hamidi, MD
I practice with an emphasis on prevention.
Age:60
In practice since:2001
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Farsi
Education
University of Isfahan:Medical School
San Joaquin Valley General Hospital:Internship
University of Southern California:Residency
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Immigration physicals
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Tuberculosis
- Weight management
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1174534101
Insurance plans accepted
M. Michelle Hamidi, MD, accepts 58 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
83 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.5
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 23, 2023
2.0
1st visit the two ladies that helped me had no knowledge of my condition. I was because my medical records were not present.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
4.2
Good
Verified PatientMay 8, 2023
3.8
Wait in exam room - too long - 30 min.
Verified PatientMarch 22, 2023
5.0
Dr. Hamadi is one of Sharps best Doctor's
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
M. Michelle Hamidi, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from M. Michelle Hamidi, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
