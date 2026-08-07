This was my first visit with Dr Hamidi and to the office! Very pleased and excited to now be a patient at this office

Whether I have the nurse practitioner or Dr. Hamidi herself, either has been prepared to answer any questions or concerns I may have.

Back to top

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.