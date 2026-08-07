Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
SD Associates in Family Med Grp
5222 Balboa Ave.
Suite 31
San Diego, CA 92117-6952
Get directions
858-565-6394
Fax: 858-999-2006
About Mahshid M. Hamidi, MD
I practice with an emphasis on prevention.
Education
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Immigration physicals
- Lab on premises
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Tuberculosis
- Walk-in appointments
- Weight management
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1174534101
Insurance plans accepted
Mahshid M. Hamidi, MD, accepts 49 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
64 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
January 8, 2026
5.0
Dr Hamidi is caring and thorough. She doesn't insist on anything but gently guides to a metal decision for treatment.
Verified Patient
November 24, 2025
5.0
Whether I have the nurse practitioner or Dr. Hamidi herself, either has been prepared to answer any questions or concerns I may have.
Verified Patient
October 7, 2025
5.0
This was my first visit with Dr Hamidi and to the office! Very pleased and excited to now be a patient at this office
Verified Patient
September 5, 2025
5.0
I love my dr.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mahshid M. Hamidi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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