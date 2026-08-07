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Mahshid M. Hamidi, MD

4.8

64 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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SD Associates in Family Med Grp

858-565-6394
Fax: 858-999-2006

5222 Balboa Ave.
Suite 31
San Diego, CA 92117-6952

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. SD Associates in Family Med Grp

    5222 Balboa Ave.
    Suite 31
    San Diego, CA 92117-6952
    Get directions

    858-565-6394
    Fax: 858-999-2006

About Mahshid M. Hamidi, MD

I practice with an emphasis on prevention.

Age: 63
In practice since: 2001
Gender: Female
Languages: Farsi

Education

University of Isfahan: Medical School
San Joaquin Valley General Hospital: Internship
University of Southern California: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1174534101

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Mahshid M. Hamidi, MD, accepts 49 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

64 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

January 8, 2026

5.0

Dr Hamidi is caring and thorough. She doesn't insist on anything but gently guides to a metal decision for treatment.

Verified Patient

November 24, 2025

5.0

Whether I have the nurse practitioner or Dr. Hamidi herself, either has been prepared to answer any questions or concerns I may have.

Verified Patient

October 7, 2025

5.0

This was my first visit with Dr Hamidi and to the office! Very pleased and excited to now be a patient at this office

Verified Patient

September 5, 2025

5.0

I love my dr.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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