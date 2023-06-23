Provider Image

M. Michelle Hamidi, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Associates in Family Medicine
    5222 Balboa Ave
    Suite 31
    San Diego, CA 92117
    858-565-6394

About M. Michelle Hamidi, MD

I practice with an emphasis on prevention.
Age:
 60
In practice since:
 2001
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Farsi
Education
University of Isfahan:
 Medical School
San Joaquin Valley General Hospital:
 Internship
University of Southern California:
 Residency
Areas of focus
NPI
1174534101
4.6
83 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.5
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 23, 2023
2.0
1st visit the two ladies that helped me had no knowledge of my condition. I was because my medical records were not present.
Verified Patient
May 17, 2023
4.2
Good
Verified Patient
May 8, 2023
3.8
Wait in exam room - too long - 30 min.
Verified Patient
March 22, 2023
5.0
Dr. Hamadi is one of Sharps best Doctor's
