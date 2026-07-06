About Mariela N. Macias, MD

My goal is to bring great care to my community in Chula Vista.

Age: 47

Gender: Female

Languages: Spanish

Education Scripps Mercy Hospital : Internship

University of Southern California : Medical School

University of California, Los Angeles : Fellowship

Scripps Mercy Hospital : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.