Reducing chemotherapy-related hair loss with scalp cooling
Scalp cooling is available for patients at Sharp HealthCare, offering a way to help preserve their hair during chemotherapy.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Hematology and Oncology
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
619-397-3013
Fax: 619-397-3032
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
My goal is to bring great care to my community in Chula Vista.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1629235072
Mariela N. Macias, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
238 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Dr. Macias is an exceptional doctor. She listens, shows kindness and empathy and addresses all of my concerns. I feel that she advocates for me which is awesome! She is just the oncologist I needed when I was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
She explained the problem and treatment so that it was easy to understand.
Verified Patient
June 6, 2026
5.0
I recommend them to everyone Sharphealthcare Chula Vista is the best!!
Verified Patient
June 2, 2026
5.0
Dr. Mariela Macias paid close attention to my current Cancer condition and recommended a PET/CT scan for next August 2026.Me examined and gave me a lot of peace of mind by telling me that everything is fine. Excellent Doctor, I recommend her 100%.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mariela N. Macias, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mariela N. Macias, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Mariela N. Macias, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Scalp cooling is available for patients at Sharp HealthCare, offering a way to help preserve their hair during chemotherapy.
The Ommaya reservoir can deliver targeted chemotherapy and withdraw fluid to test for cancer cells.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.