Mariela Macias, MD
Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Mariela Macias, MD
Age:44
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Internship
University of Southern California:Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:Fellowship
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Blood disorders
- Cancer
NPI
1629235072
Insurance plans accepted
Mariela Macias, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
216 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
I wish this survey wold have a EXCELLENT selection box. I would have marked them all.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Dr. Macias is very attentive and efficient and empathetic
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Dr. Macias is one of the reasons why I stay with Sharp Rees Stealy. She listens to my concerns and addresses each one. She doesn't just listen but she walks me through the entire process and I'm grateful for the care she provides. I'm so grateful that she is my oncologist and even more thankful for her team.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Mariela Macias, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mariela Macias, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
