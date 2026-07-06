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Mariela N. Macias, MD

4.9

238 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hematology/oncology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Hematology and Oncology

619-397-3013
Fax: 619-397-3032

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Hematology and Oncology

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    619-397-3013
    Fax: 619-397-3032

Care schedule

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About Mariela N. Macias, MD

My goal is to bring great care to my community in Chula Vista.

Age: 47
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

Scripps Mercy Hospital: Internship
University of Southern California: Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles: Fellowship
Scripps Mercy Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1629235072

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Mariela N. Macias, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

238 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Dr. Macias is an exceptional doctor. She listens, shows kindness and empathy and addresses all of my concerns. I feel that she advocates for me which is awesome! She is just the oncologist I needed when I was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

5.0

She explained the problem and treatment so that it was easy to understand.

Verified Patient

June 6, 2026

5.0

I recommend them to everyone Sharphealthcare Chula Vista is the best!!

Verified Patient

June 2, 2026

5.0

Dr. Mariela Macias paid close attention to my current Cancer condition and recommended a PET/CT scan for next August 2026.Me examined and gave me a lot of peace of mind by telling me that everything is fine. Excellent Doctor, I recommend her 100%.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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