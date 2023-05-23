Medical Doctor
Medical Doctor
Joint replacement
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street8008 Frost St.
Suite 106
San Diego, CA 92123
About Mark McBride, MD
My goal is to improve the quality of life of patients who are limited by painful bone and/or joint disorders.
Age:59
In practice since:2000
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Vanderbilt University:Medical School
Lenox Hill Hospital:Fellowship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1659381077
Ratings and reviews
4.9
104 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Overall super!!
Verified PatientMay 12, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Tim McBride and his PA *Carola Romero, I considered very excellent team care providers, during my visit. They were very meticulous explaining to me in a very simple medical terminology, very easy to understand; I strongly recommend the team provider from the outside world. Problem with orthopedics, please don't hesitate to visit *Dr. McBride and PA *Carola Romero. Excellent team care providers.
Verified PatientMay 11, 2023
5.0
Dr McBride spend quality time with me. He explained my options clearly. I left feeling better about the situation. He is a great doctor.
Verified PatientMay 11, 2023
4.0
*Dr. McBride truly listen to my concerns, he & I were on the same page about my situation I'm really glad that *Dr. Stiles referred me to *Dr. McBride.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Mark McBride, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark McBride, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
