Ratings and reviews

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

Patient reviews

Verified Patient May 23, 2023 5.0 Overall super!!

Verified Patient May 12, 2023 5.0 *Dr. Tim McBride and his PA *Carola Romero, I considered very excellent team care providers, during my visit. They were very meticulous explaining to me in a very simple medical terminology, very easy to understand; I strongly recommend the team provider from the outside world. Problem with orthopedics, please don't hesitate to visit *Dr. McBride and PA *Carola Romero. Excellent team care providers.

Verified Patient May 11, 2023 5.0 Dr McBride spend quality time with me. He explained my options clearly. I left feeling better about the situation. He is a great doctor.