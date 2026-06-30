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Mark T. McBride, MD

4.9

183 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street East Orthopedics

858-939-5434
Fax: 858-939-5467

8008 Frost St.
Suite 106
San Diego, CA 92123-4205

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street East Orthopedics

    8008 Frost St.
    Suite 106
    San Diego, CA 92123-4205
    Get directions

    858-939-5434
    Fax: 858-939-5467

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Mark T. McBride, MD

My goal is to improve the quality of life of patients who are limited by painful bone and/or joint disorders.

Age: 62
In practice since: 2000
Gender: Male

Education

Vanderbilt University: Medical School
Lenox Hill Hospital: Fellowship
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1659381077

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Mark T. McBride, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

183 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Dr McBride has been an excellent doctor. I never feel rushed. He listens and gives good suggestions. I recommend him all the time.

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Good

Verified Patient

June 17, 2026

5.0

I would highly recommend Dr. McBride. He explained my injury, my x-rays and future treatment. I appreciated the time he took with me to explain all of the above. I have seen him now twice and would recommend him absolutely.

Verified Patient

April 30, 2026

5.0

Excellent Dr. Mcbride, anesthesiologist and nurses who assisted him in the surgery

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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