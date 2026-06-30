About Mark T. McBride, MD

My goal is to improve the quality of life of patients who are limited by painful bone and/or joint disorders.

Age: 62

In practice since: 2000

Gender: Male



Education Vanderbilt University : Medical School

Lenox Hill Hospital : Fellowship

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Residency

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Internship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.