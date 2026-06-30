Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street East Orthopedics
8008 Frost St.
Suite 106
San Diego, CA 92123-4205
Get directions
858-939-5434
Fax: 858-939-5467
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Mark T. McBride, MD
My goal is to improve the quality of life of patients who are limited by painful bone and/or joint disorders.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1659381077
Insurance plans accepted
Mark T. McBride, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
183 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Dr McBride has been an excellent doctor. I never feel rushed. He listens and gives good suggestions. I recommend him all the time.
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Good
Verified Patient
June 17, 2026
5.0
I would highly recommend Dr. McBride. He explained my injury, my x-rays and future treatment. I appreciated the time he took with me to explain all of the above. I have seen him now twice and would recommend him absolutely.
Verified Patient
April 30, 2026
5.0
Excellent Dr. Mcbride, anesthesiologist and nurses who assisted him in the surgery
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark T. McBride, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.