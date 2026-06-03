Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Children's Primary Care Medical Group
7910 Frost St
Suite 400
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-566-4444
Fax: 858-566-3321
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Marvin J. Zaguli, MD
To prevent health problems is better than to treat them.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Asthma
- Autism
- Behavior problems
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Eating disorders
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Growth problems
- Walk-in appointments
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1508837501
Insurance plans accepted
Marvin J. Zaguli, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marvin J. Zaguli, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marvin J. Zaguli, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.