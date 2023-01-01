Marvin Zaguli, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Children's Primary Care Medical Group7910 Frost St
Suite 400
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Marvin Zaguli, MD
To prevent health problems is better than to treat them.
Age:71
In practice since:1980
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Cincinnati:Medical School
Children's Hospital of Los Angeles:Internship
Children's Hospital of Los Angeles:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Asthma
- Autism
- Behavior problems
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Eating disorders
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Growth problems
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1508837501
Insurance plans accepted
Marvin Zaguli, MD, accepts 26 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marvin Zaguli, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
