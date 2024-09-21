Provider Image

Matthew Follett, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Orthopedic surgery

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. Synergy Orthopedic Specialists

    955 Lane Ave
    Suite 200
    Chula Vista, CA 91914
    858-625-7979
    Fax: 858-625-7660

  2. Synergy Orthopedic Specialists

    3444 Kearny Villa Road
    Suite 401
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-616-6400
    Fax: 858-616-6936

About Matthew Follett, MD

Gender:

 Male

Education

University of Nebraska:

 Medical School

Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine:

 Fellowship

Stanford Health Care - Stanford University:

 Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1316443849

