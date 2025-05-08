Coping with caregiving and chronic depression
You may be familiar with that feeling — you stand too quickly or turn too suddenly and feel that slight “tug” in your back. But while a muscle pull may put you out of action for a few days, back pain can sometimes last far longer.
In fact, lower back pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide, according to a 2023 study from the World Health Organization. More than 600 million people experience lower back pain each year. In the U.S., more than 8 million adults have chronic low back pain, defined as lasting longer than three months.
“Around half the adult population will experience lower back pain at least occasionally during the course of a year,” says Dr. Matthew Follett, a spinal surgeon affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital. “But no one should try to live through chronic back pain. A doctor can come up with a treatment plan to get you back to your regular activities.”
Common causes of lower back pain
Among the patients Dr. Follett sees in his office, the following are the five most common causes of lower back pain:
When to seek treatment
According to Dr. Follett, the bottom line is that if your lower back pain is impacting your daily life, it’s time to see a doctor.
“Many people pull a muscle from time to time and become sore for a few days,” he says. “But if it’s lasting weeks, or you’re feeling any kind of tingling in your back or legs, you need a physician to develop a treatment plan.”
