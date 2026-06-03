About Michael Khanjyan, MD

I became a physician because I wanted to use my love of science and technology to support and improve the lives of people going through hardship. Providing patient-centered care is my practice philosophy. I believe in partnering with my patients so that we can devise the best treatment approach together. It is my job to synthesize information in a clear manner so that my patients can make the most informed decisions about their health — with their goals of care and quality of life top of mind. When I’m not working, I enjoy traveling, being outdoors, exercising, cooking and spending time with my family.

Gender: Male



Education University of California, San Francisco : Medical School

University of California (San Francisco) - UCSF Med Ctr : Fellowship

University of California (San Francisco) - UCSF Med Ctr : Residency

Kaiser Permanente : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.