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Michael Khanjyan, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Interventional radiology

(board certified)

Radiology

(board certified)

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XRO: X-ray Medical Group Radiation Oncology, Inc.

619-740-6000

5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942

XRO: X-Ray Medical Group, Inc.

619-460-2700

7777 Alvarado Road
Suite 108
La Mesa, CA 91942

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Location and phone

  1. XRO: X-ray Medical Group Radiation Oncology, Inc.

    5555 Grossmont Center Drive
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-740-6000

  2. XRO: X-Ray Medical Group, Inc.

    7777 Alvarado Road
    Suite 108
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-460-2700

Care schedule

XRO: X-Ray Medical Group, Inc.

7777 Alvarado Road

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    Monday

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    Friday

About Michael Khanjyan, MD

I became a physician because I wanted to use my love of science and technology to support and improve the lives of people going through hardship. Providing patient-centered care is my practice philosophy. I believe in partnering with my patients so that we can devise the best treatment approach together. It is my job to synthesize information in a clear manner so that my patients can make the most informed decisions about their health — with their goals of care and quality of life top of mind. When I’m not working, I enjoy traveling, being outdoors, exercising, cooking and spending time with my family.

Gender: Male

Education

University of California, San Francisco: Medical School
University of California (San Francisco) - UCSF Med Ctr: Fellowship
University of California (San Francisco) - UCSF Med Ctr: Residency
Kaiser Permanente: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1205323219

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