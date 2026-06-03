Doctor of medicine (MD)
Interventional radiology
(board certified)
Radiology
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Interventional radiology
(board certified)
Radiology
(board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
XRO: X-ray Medical Group Radiation Oncology, Inc.
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
XRO: X-Ray Medical Group, Inc.
7777 Alvarado Road
Suite 108
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
Care schedule
XRO: X-Ray Medical Group, Inc.
7777 Alvarado Road
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Michael Khanjyan, MD
I became a physician because I wanted to use my love of science and technology to support and improve the lives of people going through hardship. Providing patient-centered care is my practice philosophy. I believe in partnering with my patients so that we can devise the best treatment approach together. It is my job to synthesize information in a clear manner so that my patients can make the most informed decisions about their health — with their goals of care and quality of life top of mind. When I’m not working, I enjoy traveling, being outdoors, exercising, cooking and spending time with my family.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Angioplasty (laser-assisted)
- Chemoembolization
- Computed tomography angiography (CTA)
- Drug-eluting stent (DES)
- Embolization
- Extremity percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA)
- Image-guided biopsy/drainage
- Lysis therapy for deep vein thrombosis
- Paracentesis
- Percutaneous liver intervention
- Percutaneous renal intervention
- Radiofrequency ablation
- Renal artery angioplasty/stent
- Thoracentesis
- Thrombectomy
- Thrombolysis
- Upper and lower extremity arterial and venous exams
- Uterine fibroid embolization
- Varicocele treatment
- Varicose/spider veins
- Vena cava filter insertion
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1205323219
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Khanjyan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.