Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
General surgery
(board certified)
Vascular surgery
(board certified)
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
General surgery
(board certified)
Vascular surgery
(board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
3601 Vista Way
Suite 203
Oceanside, CA 92056
Get directions
760-724-5352
Fax: 760-724-5447
About Mohammad Jamshidi-Nezhad, DO
When I was a teenager, my grandmother often shared how her physician compassionately cared for her and helped resolve her medical concerns, leaving her feeling well and supported. Those experiences inspired my journey into medicine. Today, I care for general, vascular, and endovascular surgical patients with compassion and professionalism. In my free time, I enjoy playing tennis, reading, and traveling with my family.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Cancer surgery
- Colon surgery
- Fistula repair
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hernia repair
- Laparoscopic colectomy
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laser surgery - varicose/spider veins
- Minimally invasive surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery
- Sclerotherapy
- Varicose/spider veins
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1891797023
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mohammad Jamshidi-Nezhad, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mohammad Jamshidi-Nezhad, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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