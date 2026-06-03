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Mohammad Jamshidi-Nezhad, DO

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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

General surgery

(board certified)

Vascular surgery

(board certified)

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3601 Vista Way

760-724-5352
Fax: 760-724-5447

3601 Vista Way
Suite 203
Oceanside, CA 92056

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Location and phone

  1. 3601 Vista Way
    Suite 203
    Oceanside, CA 92056
    Get directions

    760-724-5352
    Fax: 760-724-5447

About Mohammad Jamshidi-Nezhad, DO

When I was a teenager, my grandmother often shared how her physician compassionately cared for her and helped resolve her medical concerns, leaving her feeling well and supported. Those experiences inspired my journey into medicine. Today, I care for general, vascular, and endovascular surgical patients with compassion and professionalism. In my free time, I enjoy playing tennis, reading, and traveling with my family.

Gender: Male
Languages: Farsi, Spanish

Education

College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery: Medical School
Western Reserve Care System, Northside: Residency
Western Reserve Care System, Northside: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1891797023

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