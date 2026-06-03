About Mohammad Jamshidi-Nezhad, DO

When I was a teenager, my grandmother often shared how her physician compassionately cared for her and helped resolve her medical concerns, leaving her feeling well and supported. Those experiences inspired my journey into medicine. Today, I care for general, vascular, and endovascular surgical patients with compassion and professionalism. In my free time, I enjoy playing tennis, reading, and traveling with my family.

Gender: Male

Languages: Farsi , Spanish

Education College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery : Medical School

Western Reserve Care System, Northside : Residency

Western Reserve Care System, Northside : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.