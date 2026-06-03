Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Children's Primary Care Medical Group
655 Euclid Ave
Suite 205
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
619-470-1945
Fax: 619-475-5048
About Mohammed T. Bailony, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Asthma
- Autism
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Growth problems
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Walk-in appointments
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1376625913
Insurance plans accepted
Mohammed T. Bailony, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mohammed T. Bailony, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mohammed T. Bailony, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.