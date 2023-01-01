Mohammed Bailony, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Children's Primary Care Medical Group655 Euclid Ave
Suite 205
National City, CA 91950
About Mohammed Bailony, MD
Age:74
In practice since:1985
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Bay-loney
Languages:Arabic, English
Education
University of Aleppo (Syria):Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital:Residency
St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Asthma
- Autism
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Growth problems
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1376625913
Insurance plans accepted
Mohammed Bailony, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Mohammed Bailony, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mohammed Bailony, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
