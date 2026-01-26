GLP-1 injections containing semaglutide — commonly called “Ozempic,” a brand name for the medication — have quickly become a weight loss game-changer. These medications activate GLP-1 receptors in the body and, when used in combination with lifestyle changes, can help people regulate their appetite and feel fuller sooner.

Up until recently, these medications were only available in injection form. But thanks to a recent FDA approval, Wegovy semaglutide pills can now be offered as an effective alternative.

Dr. Nisha Kuruvadi, an internal medicine doctor with Sharp Community Medical Group, explains how the pill works and answers common questions about this new frontier of weight management medication.

What is the Wegovy pill and how does it work? The Wegovy pill belongs to a group of medications called GLP-1. These medications work with natural hormones in your body that help control hunger and fullness. After you take the pill, it signals your brain to feel full sooner and stay full longer. It also reduces how quickly food moves through your stomach. Many people notice they feel less hungry, have fewer cravings and are satisfied with smaller portions. GLP-1 medications have also been used for years to help people with Type 2 diabetes manage blood sugar. Some people notice better blood sugar control along with weight loss. What are the benefits of the Wegovy pill? For some people, the Wegovy pill can offer several benefits: Supports weight loss by reducing appetite

Helps improve blood sugar levels

Comes in pill form, which may feel easier than injections When combined with healthy eating, regular physical activity, good sleep and stress management, this medication can support better overall health. How much weight loss can I expect? Studies suggest that weight loss with the Wegovy pill is similar to weight loss seen with injectable Wegovy when taken as prescribed and combined with lifestyle changes. People taking the Wegovy pill often lose about 12 to 15% of their body weight over a year. Results vary from person to person. What matters most is consistency and having medical guidance along the way. The choice between pill and injection is usually not about how much weight you will lose, but about which option works best for your lifestyle. Do the injections and pills have different side effects? Because the pill and injection contain the same active medication, side effects are also very similar. The most common side effects affect digestion and may include: Nausea

Bloating

Constipation or diarrhea

Stomach discomfort or reflux These symptoms are usually mild and often improve as your body adjusts, especially when the dose is increased slowly. One difference is that injections can sometimes cause mild skin irritation at the injection site, which does not happen with the pill. Otherwise, there is no strong evidence that one form causes more side effects than the other. How is the Wegovy pill taken? Injectable Wegovy is taken once a week. The pill version is taken once a day by mouth. The pill must be taken on an empty stomach with a small amount of water. You should wait about 30 minutes before eating or drinking anything else. Your doctor will start you on a low dose and slowly increase it over time to help reduce side effects. Is the Wegovy pill covered by insurance? Cost is an important part of the decision. Without insurance, Wegovy can be expensive. However, the manufacturer offers savings programs through the official Wegovy website. With these coupons, some people may pay as little as $150 for their first month, depending on the dose and eligibility. Insurance coverage varies. Some commercial insurance plans may cover part of the cost. Some insurance plans do not allow the use of the manufacturer's coupon. Before starting, it may be helpful to talk with your doctor’s office, pharmacist and insurance provider to understand what you will pay. Who should consider the Wegovy pill? The Wegovy pill may be an option for adults who: Have a body mass index, or BMI, of 30 or higher

Have a BMI of 27 or higher with weight-related conditions, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol or Type 2 diabetes

Prefer a daily pill over a weekly injection Getting started begins with a conversation. Talk with your doctor about your health history, goals, daily routine and budget. Together, you can decide whether a GLP-1 medication is appropriate and which form best fits your life.

Weight management can be challenging, and it’s not only about willpower. For some people, the Wegovy pill can be a helpful tool as part of a personalized, long-term plan.

